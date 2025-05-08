What is OMAD? Extreme form of intermittent fasting Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan follow for toned bodies in their 50s

OMAD, or One Meal A Day, refers to a dietary approach in which you consume all of your daily calories in a single meal while fasting for the rest of the day. While some celebrities like Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have embraced this diet for weight loss and fitness, it's important to note the long-term health effects of OMAD diet. Also read | Karan Johar opens up about drastic weight loss, reveals secret behind impressive transformation at 52: It's not Ozempic Actor Shah Rukh Khan (right) interacts with filmmaker Karan Johar during the WAVES 2025 in Mumbai on May 1. (ANI)

As per an April 17 report on IndiaToday.com, filmmaker Karan Johar shared during his Instagram Live that he was on a strict diet and eating just one meal a day to lose extra kilos and stay in shape. Speaking with The Guardian in an August 2024 interview, actor Shah Rukh Khan also shared that he only eats one meal a day, but clarified that it was his personal choice.

Read on for a more detailed look at OMAD.

What is one meal a day diet that celebs follow?

In a November 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals shared that the OMAD diet, a form of intermittent fasting, ‘has gained attention for its potential to facilitate rapid weight loss’.

According to Dr Gupta, this approach involves consuming all daily caloric intake in a single meal, ‘typically within a one-hour eating window, while fasting for the remaining 23 hours’. He said, “The diet is believed to create a significant calorie deficit, which can lead to weight loss. Proponents argue that it simplifies meal planning and allows for greater food variety during the single meal.”

Should you try OMAD diet?

While the OMAD diet might offer quick weight loss results for some individuals, Dr Gupta warned that these benefits must be balanced against potential health risks. He said: “Long-term adherence could lead to nutritional deficiencies and other health complications.”

He added, “Consulting with healthcare professionals before starting such an extreme dietary regimen is advisable, particularly for those with pre-existing health conditions or concerns about sustainable weight management strategies. A more balanced approach that incorporates regular meals with nutrient-rich foods may be more beneficial for long-term health and well-being.”

Unlike many restrictive diets, OMAD does not typically limit food types, allowing individuals to enjoy a wide range of foods during their meal. (Freepik)

What are the pros of OMAD diet?

⦿ Rapid weight loss: Many individuals report significant weight loss due to drastic calorie reduction, Dr Gupta said. The diet could lead to fat loss while potentially improving metabolic health markers such as blood sugar levels and inflammation, he added.

⦿ Simplicity: With only one meal to prepare and consume, followers often find it easier to manage their eating habits without the need for constant meal planning or calorie counting, Dr Gupta said.

⦿ Flexibility in food choices: Unlike many restrictive diets, OMAD does not typically limit food types, allowing individuals to enjoy a wide range of foods during their meal, he added.

What are the cons and risks of OMAD diet?

⦿ Nutritional deficiencies: Consuming only one meal a day might lead to inadequate intake of essential nutrients, according to Dr Gupta. This could result in deficiencies that affect overall health and well-being.

⦿ Increased hunger and cravings: Many followers experience intense hunger throughout the day, which could lead to irritability and difficulty concentrating, Dr Gupta said, adding that this might increase the risk of binge eating during a single meal.

⦿ Potential for muscle loss: Dr Gupta said rapid weight loss might not exclusively come from fat; muscle mass could also decrease, negatively impacting metabolism and physical strength.

⦿ Mood swings and fatigue: The extreme calorie restriction associated with OMAD could lead to mood fluctuations and fatigue due to unstable blood sugar levels, Dr Gupta said.

⦿ Long-term sustainability issues: Many individuals find OMAD difficult to maintain over time, with dropout rates reported as high as 65 percent, according to Dr Gupta. The restrictive nature of the diet might not be suitable for everyone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.