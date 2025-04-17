Karan Johar opens up about drastic weight loss, reveals secret behind impressive transformation at 52: It's not Ozempic

Karan Johar's dramatic weight loss has sparked concern and curiosity among fans. During an Instagram Live session on April 17, the filmmaker broke down details of his weight loss journey and highlighted how adopting a balanced lifestyle, focusing on nutrition, exercise, and mental well-being helped him get in shape. Also read | Weight loss drug linked to Karan Johar's transformation? Is Ozempic safe or a health risk? Bollywood film producer and director Karan Johar poses at an event in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (AFP)

As per an April 17 report on IndiaToday.com, Karan Johar shared during his Instagram Live, “It started with me discovering that I needed to correct my blood levels.”

The director reportedly revealed that he focused on 'eating one meal a day' to lose extra kilos, and shared that he’s been following a strict diet. Click here to know all about one meal a day (OMAD) diet, and whether or not this extreme fasting works. Further, Karan said he has been staying active by playing paddleball and swimming to maintain his weight loss.

Karan Johar's weight loss grabbed attention

Since 2024, Karan has been grabbing attention on social media after transforming his physique. Earlier in 2024, although the filmmaker clarified that the drastic results were all due to his healthy weight loss and diet choices, many speculated he was on weight loss drugs.

In the last many months, Karan has been spotted at various public events with a toned-down look, and it is hard to escape the numerous before-and-after photos of the filmmaker on social media. In October, 2024, Karan himself reacted to rumours of 'using Ozempic for fast weight loss' after Maheep Kapoor's comment on the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Reacting to a tweet, he had written on Instagram Stories, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??”

Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable drug to help 'lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise'. Click here to know more about the drug.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.