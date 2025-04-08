Ozempic isn’t just for weight loss, it may also protect your brain health: New studies reveal surprising benefits

Ozempic is the new buzzword and if you haven’t heard of it yet, you might just be living under a rock. While the drug is widely known for its dramatic weight loss results, that’s not the only benefit it offers. In fact, Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs may also play a surprising role in brain health. According to not one but two new studies published today, these medications have been linked to a significantly reduced risk of developing dementia. (Also read: Weight loss coach who shed 50 kg reveals ‘best morning routine to lose kilos’: Wake up at same time every day ) Research indicates that diabetes drugs like Ozempic may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's by protecting brain health.(REUTERS)

Can ozempic help prevent Alzheimer’s?

There’s still no cure for Alzheimer’s, a condition that impacts around 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older. However, researchers behind the new studies believe that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic might one day be used as a preventive tool against the disease. This potential adds to an expanding list of health issues these drugs have shown promise in tackling, including colorectal cancer, PCOS, and even substance abuse.

One of the new studies, published in JAMA Neurology on April 7, found that people with type 2 diabetes who took drugs like Ozempic, Trulicity, or Victoza had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The same benefit was seen with other diabetes drugs like Jardiance and Farxiga, according to Dr. Jingchuan Guo, one of the researchers.

What the studies found

Dr. Jingchuan Guo shared that it’s exciting to see diabetes drugs possibly helping protect brain health too. He emphasised the need to understand how these medications work in real-life settings as more people start using them.

Another large analysis of 26 studies with over 1.6 lakh people published in JAMA Neurology on April 7 found similar results, GLP-1 drugs were linked to a 45% lower risk of dementia. Co-author Dr. Catriona Reddin called this a major step in understanding how diabetes treatments might also support brain health.

Dr. Jingchuan Guo noted that while diabetes has long been linked to a higher risk of dementia, it wasn’t clear if blood sugar medications could actually help prevent cognitive decline. “Our findings suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists, in particular, are associated with reduced risk of dementia,” she said.

Can they help non-diabetics too?

Both studies focused only on people with type 2 diabetes, partly because the data used started from 2014, a time when these drugs were mostly given to diabetics. Guo added that although some newer GLP-1 drugs are now approved for weight loss, their use for obesity is still relatively recent.

People with diabetes are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s partly because high blood sugar can damage brain blood vessels and trigger inflammation, a factor also linked to obesity. Neuroinflammation, or inflammation in the nervous system, is commonly seen in Alzheimer’s patients.

Dr. Guo said the next big step is to study how these drugs affect people without type 2 diabetes. Both researchers believe there’s real potential for GLP-1 drugs to be used as a preventive tool for Alzheimer’s in the future. But they also agree that more targeted research is crucial. “It’s possible they may help prevent Alzheimer’s one day,” said Dr. Reddin, “but we need large trials focused specifically on how these medications affect cognitive health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.