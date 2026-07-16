Is your home damp and dull during the monsoon? Check these tips to keep your interiors fresh and comfortable

During the monsoon season, homes may feel unusually dull and damp. This can happen naturally because of overcast skies, long spells of rain, days without adequate sunlight and the musty smell caused by the moisture buildup. Learn how to brighten up your interiors during the gloomy monsoon season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Just as changing seasons bring wardrobe shifts and seasonal health problems, homeowners may also face a distinct set of weather-related interior problems.

But they are easily manageable with the help of simple measures to keep your home fresh and comfortable during the rainy season.

For expert tips on managing your home during the rainy season, Kirti Madan, creative design director at Mahima Group, shared her insights with HT Lifestyle.

She first addressed a shift observed in residential projects, where homeowners now prioritise well-ventilated spaces.

“In residential projects, it is often observed that homes with better natural ventilation feel noticeably different during the rainy season. They dry faster, smell fresher and remain more comfortable even when windows have to stay shut for some part of the day. This is one reason ventilation has become a much bigger design priority than it was a decade ago.”

Here are some of her expert tips that help to build a monsoon-friendly home: