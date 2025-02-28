What is the 7-skin method? The K-beauty hydration hack for lasting moisture

Do you ever feel like no matter how much moisturizer you slather on, your skin still looks dull, dry, or just tired? You drink water, you use the expensive creams, you follow all the steps, and yet — your skin refuses to glow. What if the problem is not what you are using, but how you are using it? The 7-skin method might be the hydration trick you never knew you needed. Influencers and beauty enthusiasts obsessed as this technique is not about piling on more products but about applying one — toner —seven times. So, what exactly is this hydration trick, and how can you do it at home? Let’s break it down. 7-Skin Method involves applying up to seven thin layers of toner between your cleanser and moisturizer

What is the 7-skin method?

In Korea, toners are often called "skins," which is where this technique gets its name. Simply put, the 7-skin method involves applying up to seven thin layers of toner between your cleanser and moisturizer. Instead of slathering on a single heavy layer of hydration, this technique allows your skin to absorb moisture gradually, helping it retain hydration for longer and improving the effectiveness of your other skincare products.

If applying the same product seven times sounds excessive, consider this —our skin is constantly battling dehydration, thanks to factors like air conditioning, central heating, pollution, and stress. By layering toner in controlled amounts, you are feeding your skin exactly what it needs, without overwhelming it. The result? A healthier, more radiant complexion with improved elasticity and bounce.

How to do the 7-skin method at home

This method works for all skin types, but the key is choosing the right toner — one that is lightweight and packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, green tea, or centella asiatica. If you have oily skin, use a toner that helps control oil. For dry or sensitive skin, choose one with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or oatmeal. If your skin is normal, go for a toner that keeps it balanced and reduces shine. Avoid toners with alcohol, as they can make your skin dry and irritated. Follow these steps to get started:

Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry until slightly damp.

Apply the first layer of toner with a cotton pad or directly with your hands, pressing it into your skin.

Wait a few seconds for absorption, then repeat the application using your hands.

Continue layering up to seven times, waiting between each step. You only need a small amount per layer.

Seal everything in with a moisturizer or serum to lock in hydration.