Ankles swelling in the evening? Urologist Dr Bhoopat Singh Bhati explains why it may signal kidney problems
Find out from an expert why your ankles may swell in the evening and how kidney-related problems can contribute to this swelling
By nightfall, do your ankles appear swollen or feel tender to the touch? You may associate this discomfort with long hours of sitting at work, limited leg movement or improper footwear, such as tight shoes. While these may also contribute temporarily, if the symptom of a swollen ankle lingers for a longer time, it may hint at an underlying health problem concerning an internal organ.
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Dr Bhoopat Singh Bhati, consultant urologist and andrologist at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, told HT Lifestyle that persistent ankle swelling may be an early indicator of kidney disease. Since impaired kidney function may not cause obvious symptoms during the early stages, this seemingly minor change should not be ignored.
The expert answered some common questions to better explain the connection. He emphasised that if your ankles remain swollen without any identifiable cause, the symptoms should be medically evaluated. Leaving the underlying problem undiagnosed may allow kidney disease to progress.
Why does kidney disease cause swelling?
Ankle swelling may be associated with kidney-related problems, so it is important to first understand why impaired kidney function can cause swelling. According to the urologist, the connection lies in the kidney's role in filtering waste and removing excess fluid from the body.
He described, “The kidneys function by ensuring that the body has adequate fluid while removing waste and extra fluid. Swelling is caused by an accumulation of extra fluid when the kidneys are not functioning correctly. In fact, after prolonged sitting or standing, the swelling is typically more noticeable in the evening.”
How are people diagnosed and treated?
Next, the urologist described how patients are diagnosed and treated. According to Dr Bhati, the diagnostic process may involve blood tests to assess kidney function, urine tests to detect blood or protein, and imaging techniques such as ultrasound when required.
Furthermore, before beginning treatment, doctors also need to identify the underlying cause. Dr Bhati also explained this is because the type and severity of kidney disease determine the appropriate course of action. Coexisting conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, also need to be considered when developing a treatment plan.
Furthermore, the urologist highlighted that depending on the patient's condition, treatment may include medicines to control blood pressure, reduce fluid buildup and protect kidney function, along with dietary changes and management of other health problems.
About the doctor
Dr Bhoopat Singh Bhati has over 21 years of surgical experience in advanced urological care. His key areas of specialisation include minimally invasive kidney stone surgeries, renal transplant, endourology, reconstructive urology, uro-oncology, neuro-urology, male sexual dysfunction, infertility, female urology, and advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgeries.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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