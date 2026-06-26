Doctor shares early signs of kidney stones that should not be ignored; lists risk factors and preventive measures
Kidney stones are painful once the symptoms become apparent. Dr Sarbjit Mohapatra shares warning signs to look out for, and preventive steps to follows.
Kidney stones are hard, crystallised mineral deposits that are formed inside the organ when the mineral wastes stick together. According to Dr Sarbjit Mohapatra, associate consultant - Urology, at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, the condition is even more common in summer.
Also Read | Speech language pathologist shares early signs of aphasia one should never ignore
Speaking with HT Lifestyle, he shared why that is, what are the warning signs one should watch out for, and what preventive measures they should take.
Risk factors for kidney stones
Dr Mohapatra pointed out dehydration as a cause for rising kidney stone cases in the summer.
“When we sweat more but do not drink enough water, urine volume falls. Less urine means stone-forming minerals become more concentrated,” he shared.
“In the summer, people commonly face heat exposure, long commutes, salty street snacks, tea/coffee breaks without enough water, delayed bathroom access, and sometimes a tendency to ignore early urinary symptoms.”
The cumulative risk factors for the condition include:
- Low water intake
- High salt diet
- High animal protein intake
- Recurrent UTI
- Family history of kidney stones
- Obesity/metabolic syndrome
- Previous stone
- Unsupervised calcium/vitamin C
- Gout, hyperparathyroidism
What are the symptoms of kidney stones?
Kidney stones often creep up silently, and the symptoms are only felt when the stones start to move or block urine flow. The most prominent symptoms of the condition include:
- Side or back pain
- Pain moving to the groin
- Burning sensation while urinating
- Blood in urine
- Nausea or vomiting
- Frequent urination
- Fever and chills
However, there are subtle symptoms of the condition that require diagnosis. These involve a mix of the following:
- Fever with pain
- Reduced urine output
- Severe vomiting
- Pain not relieved by medicines
Some people need extra attention in such cases. They include individuals who have one kidney, those who are pregnant, diabetic or elderly patients with fever, and those who have recurrent episodes of kidney stones.
How to prevent kidney stones?
While there are medical treatments available after diagnosis to cure the condition, there are also a number of preventive measures that one can follow at home to lower the risk of kidney stones. As per Dr Mohapatra, those are as follows.
1. Drink enough water throughout the day
The goal is not simply to drink eight to ten glasses of water in a day. According to Dr Mohapatra, the distribution of water consumption should be as follows.
- Morning: 500 ml
- Before leaving home: 500 ml
- Work hours: 1–1.5 L
- Evening: 500–700 ml
- Before bed: Small amount if tolerated
2. Reduce salt intake
High salt intake increases calcium in urine and increases stone risk. Reduce packaged snacks, chips, papad, pickles, salted mixtures, fast food, and excess restaurant food, noted the urologist.
3. Do not stop dietary calcium without advice
Do not stop milk or curd just because you have a calcium stone, cautioned the doctor. In fact, very low calcium in the diet can make the body absorb more oxalate from food, which may increase the risk of calcium oxalate stones.
4. Add citrus to the diet
Lemon water may help some patients because citrate can reduce stone formation. But it is not a guaranteed cure and does not dissolve most stones. Avoid adding too much sugar.
5. Limit excess animal protein
Very high intake of red meat, organ meat, and frequent non-vegetarian heavy meals can increase uric acid load in some patients. Moderation is better than extreme restriction.
6. Avoid self-treatment and home remedies
If the stone is blocking urine flow, home remedies can delay proper care.
7. Follow up after the pain settles
Pain may disappear even when the stone is still present. A follow-up scan confirms whether the stone has passed and whether swelling has resolved. “Consult a urologist if symptoms persist, recur, or are associated with fever, pain, blood in urine, or reduced urine flow,” noted Dr Mohapatra.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.