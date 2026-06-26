Doctor shares early signs of kidney stones that should not be ignored; lists risk factors and preventive measures

Kidney stones are hard, crystallised mineral deposits that are formed inside the organ when the mineral wastes stick together. According to Dr Sarbjit Mohapatra, associate consultant - Urology, at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, the condition is even more common in summer. Kidney stones can creep up over time, showing only subtle symptoms. (Unsplash)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, he shared why that is, what are the warning signs one should watch out for, and what preventive measures they should take.

Risk factors for kidney stones Dr Mohapatra pointed out dehydration as a cause for rising kidney stone cases in the summer.

“When we sweat more but do not drink enough water, urine volume falls. Less urine means stone-forming minerals become more concentrated,” he shared.

“In the summer, people commonly face heat exposure, long commutes, salty street snacks, tea/coffee breaks without enough water, delayed bathroom access, and sometimes a tendency to ignore early urinary symptoms.”

The cumulative risk factors for the condition include: