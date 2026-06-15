Hyderabad urologist explains recurrent UTI in women: Why they keep coming back and should not be ignored

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections affecting women. While a single episode is usually treated successfully with antibiotics, some women experience repeated infections, a condition known as recurrent urinary tract infection (recurrent UTI). Recurrent UTI is when the condition returns twice in six months or thrice in a year. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Sarika Pandya, senior consultant in the department of female urology and reconstructive urology at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, recurrent UTI is generally defined as two or more episodes of the disease within six months or three or more episodes within a year.

She shared with HT Lifestyle why this happens, and what can be done about it.

What causes recurrent UTI in women? Dr Pandya explained that women are more prone to UTIs because of their shorter urethra, which allows bacteria to reach the bladder more easily.

“Several factors increase the risk of recurrent infections, including menopause, diabetes, pregnancy, inadequate fluid intake, constipation, urinary stones, incomplete bladder emptying, and sexual activity,” she shared. “Certain pelvic floor disorders and urinary incontinence may also contribute to repeated infections.”

The symptoms of recurrent UTI are similar to those of a typical urinary infection. This may include:

Burning sensation while passing urine

Increased frequency and urgency

Lower abdominal discomfort

Cloudy urine

Blood in the urine “Fever and flank pain may indicate that the infection has spread to the kidneys and require immediate medical attention,” added the urologist.