Feeling backed up for days? Gastroenterologist shares a simple bathroom hack that can help with constipation

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has shared a simple bathroom hack that can make a significant difference for people struggling with constipation . In an Instagram video posted on May 17, he explains why the method works, breaking down the physiological mechanism behind improved bowel clearance and smoother elimination.

Feeling backed up for days and struggling to clear your bowels no matter how hard you try can be incredibly uncomfortable. While long-term relief from constipation largely depends on dietary changes, fibre intake, hydration , and overall gut health, certain bathroom habits can also make a noticeable difference. Even something as simple as changing your posture on the toilet may help your body empty the bowels more effectively by putting the pelvic muscles in a more natural position for elimination.

A simple constipation hack According to Dr Salhab, a simple change in your toilet posture could significantly improve bowel movements if you struggle with constipation. Raising your feet on a small stool while sitting on the toilet may help you empty your bowels more completely and make passing stool easier. He explains that when your feet remain flat on the floor, the muscles in the pelvis can create a slight bend in the rectal pathway, making it harder to poop efficiently. Elevating your feet, however, brings the body closer to a natural squatting position, which helps straighten the passage and promotes smoother, more effective bowel movements.

The gastroenterologist notes, “When your feet stay flat on the floor, the puborectalis muscle can keep the anorectal angle more kinked – almost like a partial bend in the exit pathway. But when you lift your feet onto a small stool, you shift closer to a squatting position, which helps relax the puborectalis muscle and straighten that anorectal angle. Translation: a smoother path out.”

Why this works Dr Salhab further highlights that squatting while pooping is the body’s most natural position for emptying the bowels. He notes that before the invention of modern commodes, humans traditionally relieved themselves in a squatting posture, making it a more anatomically effective way to defecate. Sitting upright on a toilet, he said, can tighten the puborectalis muscle, narrowing the rectal passage and making elimination more difficult. Elevating the feet on a small stool, however, helps the body mimic a squatting position, relaxing the pelvic muscles and straightening the pathway so gas and stool can pass more completely and comfortably.

The gastroenterologist explains, “Squatting is one of the most natural positions for bowel evacuation, and this small posture change may reduce straining, improve emptying, and help with constipation for some people. If you suffer from constipation, this one move changes everything. Because our ancestors used to squat – they didn't have toilets around – it’s the most natural way to use the restroom. Allowed for more complete bowel movements and that's a way more natural way to allow gas and stool to evacuate completely.”

No fancy equipment needed Dr Salhab emphasises that you do not need any specialised equipment or expensive “poop stool” to improve bowel movements. According to him, something as simple as a regular stool or even a small box placed under your feet can work wonders by helping the body shift into a more natural squatting position.

He highlights, “No fancy ‘poop stool’ required either – use any stable stool, small box, or sturdy item around the house to elevate your feet. Take any old stool around the house, put it in front of you, put your feet up on it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.