UK surgeon explains why clear urine is not a health flex, shares 4 more hydration markers

Completely clear urine is a common marker of overhydration. Taking to Instagram on May 9, Dr Rajan explained why that is bad, and what other markers one can use to get an overall picture of their hydration levels.

Staying well hydrated is a non-negotiable part of a healthy lifestyle. However, there is such a thing as overhydration, which is not beneficial for the body, according to Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator.

Why clear urine is not a health flex Urine is meant to be slightly yellow in colour due to the presence of a compound called urochrome. When one drinks excess water, more urine is produced, leading to the excretion of more electrolytes than required. As a result, the cells that need the electrolytes to function may find them lacking.

In Dr Rajan’s words, “If your pee is coming out clear, you're probably drinking too much water. Your urine gets its yellow colour from a compound called urochrome, a byproduct of haemoglobin breakdown.”

“When you're well hydrated, your kidneys dilute this compound to a pale straw colour. And when you're overhydrated, the urochrome is so diluted that the yellow colour disappears entirely. And clear urine is not a health flex. It means your kidneys are excreting excess water that your body doesn't need. And in doing so, you may be diluting electrolytes that your cells actually need to function.”

Other hydration markers While the colour of urine is a prominent hydration marker, it should not be the only one. As Dr Rajan explained, “Urine colour as a hydration marker is a lagging signal. The urine you're looking at when you're going to the toilet could have been sitting in your bladder for three to four hours. So, it's actually telling you what your hydration status was earlier in the day, not right now.”

Therefore, other data points should be considered to get a clearer picture of a body’s hydration level. According to Dr Rajan, these include the following:

Urination frequency: Four to six toilet visits per day for urination is the rough benchmark for adequate hydration in healthy adults.

Four to six toilet visits per day for urination is the rough benchmark for adequate hydration in healthy adults. Energy levels: Mild dehydration, even as little as one to two percent of body weight in fluid loss, can actually impair cognitive status, reaction time and mood even before you feel thirsty. In fact, thirst itself is also a lagging indicator.

Mild dehydration, even as little as one to two percent of body weight in fluid loss, can actually impair cognitive status, reaction time and mood even before you feel thirsty. In fact, thirst itself is also a lagging indicator. Mucous membranes test: Dry mouth, dry lips, dry nasal passages. These are all early signs of dehydration that appear before urine darkening.

Dry mouth, dry lips, dry nasal passages. These are all early signs of dehydration that appear before urine darkening. Resting heart rate: Dehydration reduces blood volume, which the heart compensates for by increasing pulse rate. If your resting heart rate is elevated and you can't explain it otherwise, check your fluid intake. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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