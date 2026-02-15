Dwarka diabetologist with 24 years of experience reveals 1 simple urine test that can detect kidney damage early

Most patients are familiar with the Kidney Function Test (KFT), which measures creatinine levels in the blood. While essential, Dr Arora warned that relying solely on creatinine can be a dangerous game of catch-up: "Creatinine often only signals damage once it has already progressed significantly. If your level gradually rises and crosses 1.3, the kidney is already failing." To ensure long-term health, he advises patients to keep their creatinine levels below 1.0.

In a February 14 video shared on Instagram, Dr Arora revealed that a common urine test can detect organ stress up to five years earlier than standard blood work.

For those living with diabetes or hypertension, the threat of kidney failure often feels like a silent, invisible clock. However, according to Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist in Dwarka, New Delhi, with more than 24 years of experience, there is a simple way to reset that clock before it’s too late. Also read | Urologist shares why young Indians are getting kidney diseases without realising it

Urine ACR: a proactive shield According to Dr Arora, the breakthrough for early intervention lies in Urine ACR (Albumin-Creatinine Ratio). Unlike a blood draw, this is a simple urine analysis that looks for microscopic traces of protein (albumin) leaking from the kidneys.

The doctor explained in his video that Urine ACR is a game-changer as it can identify issues five years before they show up on a KFT. Catching damage at this stage allows doctors to implement treatments that can potentially reverse the harm, he added. A healthy Urine ACR should be less than 30, anything higher indicates that the kidneys are under stress and leaking protein, Dr Arora said.

‘Catching it early means the damage is minimal’ For patients managing diabetes or high blood pressure, Dr Arora recommended tracking these two specific numbers at least once or twice a year: KFT and Urine ACR. The goal of these screenings was simple: avoid dialysis. By shifting from reactive testing to proactive screening, Dr Arora said that medical professionals can intervene while the damage is still minimal.

He said, "You should get these tests done because the benefit is early detection. Catching it early means the damage is minimal, and if the damage is minimal, it can be fixed. Once a diagnosis is made, there are many ways to fix it. If you are a diabetes or BP patient, or have a friend or family member who is, save this and forward it to them."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.