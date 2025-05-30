Urologist shares why young Indians are getting kidney diseases without realising it

Did you know actor Rana Daggubati received a kidney transplant a few years ago? While kidney disease doesn't typically get as much attention as the other health conditions like heart disease, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Santosh Gawali, senior consultant urologist and transplant surgeon at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, shared that young people are increasingly being diagnosed with kidney ailments. Also read | Miracles of kidney transplant: Benefits, procedure, everything to know for those suffering from end-stage renal disease Kidney ailments in young age groups can be broadly classified into congenital/ inherited causes and acquired causes. (Freepik)

Two categories of kidney ailments

It's important to point out that chronic kidney disease is a broad term for a range of illnesses. Dr Gawali explains, “Kidney ailments in young age groups can be broadly classified into congenital/ inherited causes and acquired causes. Inherited causes include early-onset hypertension, Type 1 diabetes occurring in young age groups, leading to kidney failure in the long run. The list of rare inherited disorders with renal involvement is rapidly growing due to various factors like increasing recognition by genetic testing/imaging, increased exposure to environmental toxins, maternal diet, lifestyle changes, and increasing maternal age.”

He adds, “Autoimmune Diseases such as IgA nephropathy and lupus nephritis ( SLE ) may trigger kidney inflammation, which in turn can cause chronic kidney disease (CKD). Family history also plays a major role in diseases like Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). CKD may occur as a result of renal scarring due to recurrent urinary tract infections. Some of them may have congenital Vesicoureteric reflux disease.”

According to him, acquired causes include increasing rates of obesity rates among young adults, in their 20s, 'due to modern lifestyle changes including increased exposure to fast food, high screen time, and higher stress levels'. Dr Gawali says, “Increasing rates of smoking in young age causes early onset of hypertension and a high risk of renal cancer. Recreational drugs have been associated with irreversible kidney injury.”

He adds, “There is an increased tendency of the younger age groups for consumption of heavy protein supplements, animal protein, steroids, with reduced amounts of vegetable protein and strenous exercises, dehydration, which, along with reduced fluid intake, leads to renal damage over long run. Recurrent urinary tract infections and stone disease too cause renal damage in long run.”

How can kidney disease be managed?

Dr Gawali suggests avoiding excessive protein supplements and pain killers and staying hydrated. He says, “Diet involving increased vegetable protein intake, reduced animal protein and supplements with adequate fluid intake. Regular physical activity is beneficial for overall health Maintaining a healthy body weight can help reduce stress on the kidneys and improve overall health. Cessation of recreational drug use/ smoking/ alcohol. Avoiding excessive protein supplements, pain killers and proper water intake is also important to protect the kidneys.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.