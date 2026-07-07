Chef Kunal Kapur shares his secret to making restaurant-style dahi bhindi at home: See step-by-step making
Kunal Kapur's recipe for dahi bhindi is creamy, tangy and packed with flavours. The perfect dish to enjoy at lunch or dinner.
Bhindi is a vegetable that often gets the house divided. You either love it or hate it. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to bring everyone together under the first category with his recipe of dahi bhindi.
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Along with the recipe, the chef also shared two secrets that will help us prepare restaurant-style bhindi at home. The first is about removing the stringiness of bhindi. To do that, Kunal Kapur suggested washing the vegetables, patting them dry, and then drying them under a fan for three to four minutes.
The second concerns removing the stickiness of bhindi. To do that, the chef suggested cooking the bhindi in an uncovered pan. If the pan is covered, the moisture from the bhindi goes back inside it, making the vegetable sticky. The stickiness of bhindi is also removed by anything acidic, such as lemon juice, tamarind, amchur, raw mango, etc.
The detailed recipe for Kunal Kapur’s dahi bhindi is presented as follows.
Ingredients for dahi bhindi
For bhindi
- Okra (bhindi) - ½ kg
- Mustard oil - 3 tbsp
- Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp
- Green chillies - 3-4
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Black salt - 1 tsp
- Amchur/Chaat masala - 1½ tsp
For masala
- Curd - 1 cup
- Salt - to taste
- Black salt - ½ tsp
- Turmeric - ½ tsp
- Kashmiri mirch powder - 1 tbsp
- Coriander powder - 2 tsp
- Cumin powder - 1 tsp
- Garam masala - ½ tsp
- Gram flour - 1 tbsp
For cooking
- Mustard oil - 2 tbsp
- Cumin - ½ tsp
- Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp
- Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Onion, chopped - ½ cup
- Water - 1½ cup (approx)
- Kasoori methi powder - ½ tsp
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Method of preparation
- First, wash the bhindi properly. Pat them dry and then completely dry them under the fan for three to four minutes. Take each bhindi, and cut its crown like a pencil, and then give a longitudinal slit on one side.
- Once all the bhindis are prepared, take a large pan and set it on the heat. Add mustard oil, and when it heats up, put in hing, green chillies and chopped ginger. Give it a quick stir, and, keeping the pan on high heat, add in the bhindi.
- Cook the bhindi without covering the pan. Add salt, black salt, and amchur (or chaat masala). Keep cooking for five to seven minutes.
- While the bhindi is cooking, prepare the curd and masala. In a large bowl, add curd, salt, black salt, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and besan. Whisk them well until smooth and creamy, and keep aside for further use.
- Now, take the bhindi out of the pan when half-cooked (approximately after 12 minutes) and set aside.
- Now, to the same pan, add mustard oil and heat it up. Add cumin seeds, hing, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, and chopped onions.
- Sauté them on high heat for three to four minutes, then add the curd mixture to the kadai. Stir it continuously and bring to a boil. When the curd thickens, add some water and stir well.
- When it starts to boil, add in the bhindi, and sprinkle some kasoori methi and fresh chopped coriander on top. Gently mix them in and then cook on low heat until the bhindi gets completely cooked.
- Plate it and enjoy with paratha or rice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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