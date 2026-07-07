Chef Kunal Kapur shares his secret to making restaurant-style dahi bhindi at home: See step-by-step making

Bhindi is a vegetable that often gets the house divided. You either love it or hate it. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to bring everyone together under the first category with his recipe of dahi bhindi. Kunal Kapur's dahi bhindi pairs well with both paratha and rice. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)

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Along with the recipe, the chef also shared two secrets that will help us prepare restaurant-style bhindi at home. The first is about removing the stringiness of bhindi. To do that, Kunal Kapur suggested washing the vegetables, patting them dry, and then drying them under a fan for three to four minutes.

The second concerns removing the stickiness of bhindi. To do that, the chef suggested cooking the bhindi in an uncovered pan. If the pan is covered, the moisture from the bhindi goes back inside it, making the vegetable sticky. The stickiness of bhindi is also removed by anything acidic, such as lemon juice, tamarind, amchur, raw mango, etc.

The detailed recipe for Kunal Kapur’s dahi bhindi is presented as follows.