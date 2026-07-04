Chef Ranveer Brar shares 2 tricks for the perfect manchow soup along with easy recipe
Ranveer Brar reveals the secret to making the perfect manchow soup every time, elevating the flavour profile of the comfort food.
Monsoon is here, and so is the seasonal cold. In such times, a warm bowl of soup often provides the greatest comfort. And freshly prepared manchow soup served with fried noodles rarely fails to hit the spot. To help us make it perfectly at home every time, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on June 29 and shared two tricks that he insisted never fail.
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The first is roasting a dry red chilli on an open flame and adding it to the soup while sautéing the vegetables. “The roasted chilli adds a spicy, smoky flavour to the soup,” shared the chef. “Take out the chilli before serving the soup, so that the flavour remains a mystery for the person drinking the soup.”
“The second trick is adding coriander stems to the soup to make the flavour stronger,” stated Ranveer. “Add it and take it out, and it remains a delicious secret.”
The chef also shared the recipe to make manchow soup easily at home on his YouTube channel. The detailed steps for the same are presented as follows.
Ingredients for manchow soup
- 2 tbsp Oil
- 1 inch Ginger – finely chopped
- 2 medium cloves Garlic – finely chopped
- 1 fresh Green chilli – chopped
- 1 medium Onion – finely chopped
- 1 Dry red chilli – charred
- 1 small Carrot – finely diced
- ¼ medium Cabbage – finely diced
- 3-4 medium Mushrooms – small diced
- 2 tbsp Soya sauce
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Black pepper powder
- 1 tsp Sugar
- Water
- 1 tsp Vinegar
- 4-6 French beans – finely chopped
- 1 medium whole Spring onion – chopped
- 2 tbsp Coriander Leaves – chopped
For slurry:
- 2 heaped tbsp Corn-starch
- ½ tsp Black pepper powder
- Water
For serving:
- Fried noodles
Method of preparation
- In a wok or kadai, heat oil and add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion and sauté for a minute.
- Now add charred dry red chilli and then add carrot, cabbage, and mushroom. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on high flames.
- Then add soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder, sugar, water and boil it for five to six minutes.
- Add the vinegar, boil for a minute, and add French beans, spring onion, and coriander leaves. Mix it, then add corn-starch slurry and stir it continuously until lightly thickened.
- Serve hot with fried noodles.
For corn starch slurry:
- Take corn starch, black pepper powder and water in a bowl. Whisk it well to prepare a slurry, and keep it aside for further use.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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