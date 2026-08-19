Cleveland Clinic on Sufi meditation: How does a spiritual practice become a wellness practice?

Meditation is often presented today as a way to slow down, manage stress or create a few quiet minutes in a busy day. But the practice did not begin as a wellness trend. For thousands of years, people have used meditation within religious and philosophical traditions to focus the mind, deepen reflection and explore their inner lives.

A recent Cleveland Clinic article, updated on March 23, 2026, places Sufi meditation alongside Buddhist, Christian, Taoist, yoga and transcendental meditation. The medical centre describes meditation as a complementary practice and notes that it has been studied for possible effects on stress, mood, focus, emotional regulation and sleep.

That raises a more interesting question for spiritual seekers: What happens when a practice rooted in religious tradition enters modern wellness culture?

What is Sufi meditation? Sufism is a mystical tradition within Islam, and meditation is among the practices followed by Sufis. Cleveland Clinic includes Sufi meditation in its overview of different approaches, while making clear that meditation can take many forms depending on the tradition behind it.

That distinction matters. Sufi practice is not simply another relaxation technique that you can separate from its religious background. Sufism has its own spiritual history, language and understanding of the relationship between the individual and God.

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From spiritual practice to wellness tool Modern wellness culture often takes practices that once belonged to particular traditions and places them in a broader setting. Meditation is one of the clearest examples.

You can now find meditation in hospitals, workplaces, apps and therapy programmes. Cleveland Clinic describes it as a complementary form of care and notes that you do not need to be religious to practise meditation.

What does meditation actually do? Cleveland Clinic says research has linked regular meditation to improvements in stress, mood, attention, emotional regulation, and sleep. It also notes that healthcare providers generally view meditation as a complementary practice rather than a replacement for medical treatment.

The article also points out that meditation does not require a perfect setting or a completely quiet mind. Different approaches can involve breathing, movement, visualisation, contemplation, mantras, or simply paying attention to the present moment.

Why the spiritual roots still matter Cleveland Clinic's recent overview shows just how broad meditation has become. From Sufi and Buddhist traditions to modern guided practices, the same word can describe very different experiences.

The more you understand those differences, the easier it becomes to explore meditation without reducing an ancient spiritual practice to another wellness shortcut.