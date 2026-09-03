Step inside City Palace's Chandra Mahal, Padmanabh Singh and Jaipur royal family's luxurious private residence

Built in the mid-18th century, with additions continuing until the mid-20th century, the City Palace is the crown jewel of Jaipur, Rajasthan. It comprises multiple buildings and complexes and is one of the few royal court complexes of a Hindu ruler from the Mughal era that has survived intact as a single historical site to this day.

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Amid these buildings and complexes stands the opulent Chandra Mahal, part of the City Palace and the private residence of Jaipur's royal family, including Padmanabh Singh, the titular Maharaja of Jaipur, and his sister, Gauravi Kumari. The palace stands at the centre of the city, which was planned in a grid pattern around it in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II.

Inside City Palace's Chandra Mahal Over generations, subsequent rulers added new sections to the City Palace, creating a unique architectural blend of Rajput, Mughal, and European styles. In a YouTube video shared by Curly Tales on August 29, Dino More and Zoya Afroz gave a tour inside one of Rajasthan's most extraordinary royal residences.

Chandra Mahal stands right at the centre of the City Palace. The seven-story private residence of Jaipur's royal family, including Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, features key areas such as the Sukh Niwas, Shobha Niwas, Chhavi Niwas, and Mukut Mandir.