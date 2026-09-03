Ananya Panday’s latest red-carpet look is impossible to ignore as she stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Devi’ couture gown. Watch

The dark brown-toned ensemble was elevated with intricate linear embellishments running across the length of the dress. The sweeping, curved patterns created a striking visual effect, adding texture and movement to the otherwise sleek silhouette. The sleeveless design further highlighted the structured fit of the gown, while its dramatic neckline brought a glamorous edge to the look.

For the appearance, Ananya wore a floor-length dress from Rahul Mishra ’s “Devi” Fall 2026 couture collection. The fitted gown featured a deep plunging neckline and a figure-skimming silhouette that flowed all the way to the floor.

Ananya Panday turned heads with her latest red-carpet appearance for a Piaget event on August 2, making a glamorous statement in a sculptural gown. The actor opted for a dramatic brown-toned silhouette by celebrity designer Rahul Mishra, keeping the rest of her look elegant and understated. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday looks straight out of a fairytale in ₹56,500 pastel pink anarkali with unique ‘ghagra dhoti’ twist )

Keeping her accessories minimal, Ananya added a statement watch from Piaget. She wore the Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow dress watch, which brought a colourful, jewel-toned touch to her otherwise muted ensemble. Ananya completed the look with Rene Caovilla’s Dalilah Animalier sandal 105, priced at $1,730. The actor's look was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia.

Soft glam hair and makeup For her beauty look, Ananya kept things soft, polished and glamorous, allowing the dramatic couture gown to remain the focus. She wore her long brunette hair open in voluminous, loose waves, with a side-parted style framing her face.

Her makeup featured defined eyes with softly smoked-out tones, sculpted cheeks and a warm, neutral complexion. She finished the look with subtle nude-toned lips, keeping the overall beauty aesthetic understated yet red-carpet ready.

About Ananya Panday Born on October 30, 1998, Ananya Panday is an Indian actor who has worked in several Indian movies. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She began her acting career in 2019 with her debut movie as Student of the Year 2. She has also starred in Dream Girl, Pati Patni aur Vo, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, Call Me Bae, and Kesari Chapter 2.

She was last seen in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya, which released earlier this year. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae lined up.