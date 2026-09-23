Can shoes affect knees and posture? Orthopaedic surgeon explains how everyday footwear impacts joints

Dr Lokesh highlighted that the feet form the foundation of the body. Every time we walk, the force generated by our body weight travels through the feet to the ankles, knees, hips, and back. When footwear changes the natural way we walk, these joints may have to bear additional stress.

We often choose footwear based on appearance, convenience, or price, without considering how it may affect our body. But the shoes we wear for several hours each day can influence the way we walk, our joint alignment, and even our posture. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lokesh A Veerappa, consultant in orthopaedic and robotic joint replacement surgery at Manipal Hospital, shared how wrong footwear can impact your posture and joints.

Impact of high heels According to Dr Lokesh, high heels, particularly when worn for long periods, push the body forward and alter the normal position of the ankle and knee. This can increase pressure on the front of the foot and knee and, with regular use, may contribute to foot pain, ankle discomfort and knee problems in some people.

“However, completely flat footwear isn't necessarily the answer either,” explained Dr Lokesh. Very thin slippers or shoes with little cushioning may not provide adequate support, especially during prolonged walking or standing. This can lead to foot pain and, in some cases, discomfort that extends to the knees and lower back.

Footwear can also affect ankle stability. Loose-fitting shoes, worn-out soles, and poor grip can increase the risk of slipping or twisting the ankle. This is particularly important for older adults who may already experience balance difficulties.