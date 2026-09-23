Can shoes affect knees and posture? Orthopaedic surgeon explains how everyday footwear impacts joints
From your feet to your knees, here’s how the wrong shoes can affect your knee joints and posture.
We often choose footwear based on appearance, convenience, or price, without considering how it may affect our body. But the shoes we wear for several hours each day can influence the way we walk, our joint alignment, and even our posture. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lokesh A Veerappa, consultant in orthopaedic and robotic joint replacement surgery at Manipal Hospital, shared how wrong footwear can impact your posture and joints.
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How does the wrong footwear impact your knees and joints?
Dr Lokesh highlighted that the feet form the foundation of the body. Every time we walk, the force generated by our body weight travels through the feet to the ankles, knees, hips, and back. When footwear changes the natural way we walk, these joints may have to bear additional stress.
Impact of high heels
According to Dr Lokesh, high heels, particularly when worn for long periods, push the body forward and alter the normal position of the ankle and knee. This can increase pressure on the front of the foot and knee and, with regular use, may contribute to foot pain, ankle discomfort and knee problems in some people.
“However, completely flat footwear isn't necessarily the answer either,” explained Dr Lokesh. Very thin slippers or shoes with little cushioning may not provide adequate support, especially during prolonged walking or standing. This can lead to foot pain and, in some cases, discomfort that extends to the knees and lower back.
Footwear can also affect ankle stability. Loose-fitting shoes, worn-out soles, and poor grip can increase the risk of slipping or twisting the ankle. This is particularly important for older adults who may already experience balance difficulties.
How does wrong footwear impact posture?
Another factor to consider is posture. “When the feet are not positioned properly, the knees and hips may compensate for the change. Over time, this can alter the way a person stands and walks and may contribute to pain in different parts of the body,” said Dr Lokesh.
What makes a good pair of shoes?
Look for footwear that fits properly, provides adequate cushioning and has a stable sole. There should be enough room for your toes, and the shoes should feel comfortable from the moment you put them on. It is also important to choose footwear suited to the activity, running, walking, working long hours, and playing sports, each requiring different types of support.
A good pair of shoes should make walking easier, not harder. Paying attention to what you wear on your feet every day could be a simple step towards protecting your ankles, knees, and overall posture.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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