How do your shoes affect posture and cause pain? Physiotherapist shares everything to know before buying a new pair

The festive season is around the corner, and everyone is on a shopping spree. But before you decide on which pairs of shoes to buy this year, take a moment to understand how they affect your posture, and why getting some of them can be a bigger risk than you should be willing to take.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, physiotherapist Saurabh Singh highlighted things to watch out for while buying new footwear.

“Every step you take sends force through your ankles, knees, hips and spine. If your footwear doesn’t support the way you naturally move, your body may start compensating — and over time, this can contribute to pain and discomfort,” he stated.

He went on to explain how wearing shoes that are not the right fit can affect us, which is presented as follows.