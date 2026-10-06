Is a silk pillowcase really worth the hype? An expert explains whether it can reduce frizz, hair breakage, and skin creases

According to Dr Swetha, a silk pillowcase can be useful for hair care, but it should be viewed as a supportive measure rather than a treatment for hair loss or scalp disorders. “Silk has a smoother surface and creates less friction than conventional cotton fabrics, so there may be less mechanical rubbing of the hair while sleeping,” explained Dr Swetha.

Silk pillowcases are trending across the internet for promising smoother hair and skin. But is it worth the hype? In this edition of HT Lifestyle, ‘Is It Worth It,’ we spoke to Dr Swetha Sridhar, medical director at Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, to know what a silk pillowcase can actually do for your hair and skin and what the beauty trend gets wrong.

This can be particularly helpful for people with dry, frizzy, curly, or chemically treated hair, where repeated friction can contribute to tangling, frizz, and breakage. It may also help preserve hairstyles and reduce the amount of hair that becomes knotted overnight.

A silk pillowcase does not strip natural oils from your hair, which helps protect curly or damaged strands. So, if you have styled your hair, then you can use a silk pillowcase as the silk fabric creates minimal mechanical disruption unlike cotton.

Apart from hair care, silk has low absorbency, which means your night creams and serums stay on your face instead of soaking into the pillow. You are able to glide your face smoothly on a silk pillowcase, reducing temporary sleep lines that can turn into wrinkles. Additionally, natural silk fibres help dissipate heat that keeps your head cooler through the night.