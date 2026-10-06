Is a silk pillowcase really worth the hype? An expert explains whether it can reduce frizz, hair breakage, and skin creases
Silk pillowcases promise smoother hair and skin while you sleep. Here’s what experts say about the popular beauty trend.
Silk pillowcases are trending across the internet for promising smoother hair and skin. But is it worth the hype? In this edition of HT Lifestyle, ‘Is It Worth It,’ we spoke to Dr Swetha Sridhar, medical director at Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, to know what a silk pillowcase can actually do for your hair and skin and what the beauty trend gets wrong.
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Is a silk pillowcase worth the hype?
According to Dr Swetha, a silk pillowcase can be useful for hair care, but it should be viewed as a supportive measure rather than a treatment for hair loss or scalp disorders. “Silk has a smoother surface and creates less friction than conventional cotton fabrics, so there may be less mechanical rubbing of the hair while sleeping,” explained Dr Swetha.
This can be particularly helpful for people with dry, frizzy, curly, or chemically treated hair, where repeated friction can contribute to tangling, frizz, and breakage. It may also help preserve hairstyles and reduce the amount of hair that becomes knotted overnight.
A silk pillowcase does not strip natural oils from your hair, which helps protect curly or damaged strands. So, if you have styled your hair, then you can use a silk pillowcase as the silk fabric creates minimal mechanical disruption unlike cotton.
Apart from hair care, silk has low absorbency, which means your night creams and serums stay on your face instead of soaking into the pillow. You are able to glide your face smoothly on a silk pillowcase, reducing temporary sleep lines that can turn into wrinkles. Additionally, natural silk fibres help dissipate heat that keeps your head cooler through the night.
What you should know before buying a silk pillowcase?
“However, the evidence should not be overstated. A silk pillowcase does not prevent genetic hair loss, reverse thinning, stimulate new hair growth, or treat scalp conditions,” said Dr Swetha.
For someone experiencing significant hair fall, breakage, or scalp symptoms, identifying the underlying cause is much more important than changing the pillowcase. If someone enjoys using silk, it is a reasonable low-risk addition to a hair-care routine, but it should complement rather than replace evidence-based hair and scalp care.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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