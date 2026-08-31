Is it actually worth it? Should you drink lemon water every morning? Expert breaks down the real benefits and myths

Citrus lemon, this subtropical tree with evergreen leaves and yellow edible fruits from the family Rutaceae, has many culinary and medicinal benefits. Sweedal highlighted that lemon is not just a tangy fruit packed with vitamin C ; it is packed with bioactive compounds like flavonoids, carotenoids, essential oils, and limonoids. Citrus pectin and coumarin have beneficial health properties like imparting anti-atherosclerosis and lipid-lowering effects when combined with lifestyle changes and diet modification.

In this edition of ‘Is it worth it?’, we look at one of the most popular wellness habits: drinking lemon water first thing in the morning. From celebrities to influencers, many people swear by the habit and claim that it helps with weight loss. HT Lifestyle spoke to Sweedal Trinidade, Chief Dietician at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, to break down the real benefits, myths, and what the evidence actually says.

Nutrition profile of lemon Here’s what all lemon contains:

Vitamin C: One medium lemon contains about 30 mg of vitamin C, one of the essential antioxidants, improves immune and skin health, and 0.05mg of Vitamin B6.

Potassium: One lemon contains about 80 to 116 mg of potassium.

Iron and calcium: Not a significant source of iron and calcium, but lemon juice increases absorption of non-heme iron. The citric acid acts as a chelating agent to form soluble complexes with calcium ions that increase calcium bioavailability and calcium absorption.

What is so special about drinking lemon water in the morning? According to Sweedal, after a long duration of fasting, the best thing that lemon water does is hydration, and a quick citrus shot of lemon refreshes you. However, social media has hyped lemon water as a miracle potion to melt away fat. But the fact is no single food can give you all the health benefits.

“Freshly squeezed lemon juice retains more nutrients compared to one that has undergone pasteurization, makes hydration easier, and gives you a clean nutrient boost, right from a good dose of vitamin C to an aid in absorption of iron and calcium,” said Sweedal.