Himachal govt approves MSP of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples in state

Himachal Pradesh government has approved the implementation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples during 2026, the horticulture department said on Monday. The scheme aims to provide assured prices and market support to fruit growers in the Himachal Pradesh. (File)

The scheme aims to provide assured prices and market support to fruit growers in the state.

The procurement would be carried out through the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC). For apple procurement, HIMFED may also be associated, if required, the statement read.

Mangoes would be procured and handled in recyclable plastic crates of 20 kg capacity. Farmers may bring their produce in any suitable packaging material, which will be returned after unloading. Under this scheme, 42 fruit collection centres would be opened in the state.

Similarly, processing grade Kinnow, Malta and Santra (orange) would be procured at the rate of ₹12 per kg, while Galgal would be procured at ₹10 per kg.

The spokesperson further informed that under the MIS up to 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of c-grade apples would be procured at the rate of ₹12 per kg.

Farmers may contact their nearest Horticulture Office or the notified procurement centres for registration and further information, the statement read, as only registered farmers would be eligible to sell their produce under the scheme. Registration on the HPMC MIS Portal is mandatory.