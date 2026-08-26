You thought calcium was enough for strong bones? This surgeon says think again
Taking calcium for strong bones? Not enough, says surgeon Dr Doug Lucas – without protein, strength training, vitamins D, magnesium, you're still losing bone.
If you’ve been popping calcium supplements like candy, thinking your skeleton is bulletproof, US double board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and osteoporosis specialist Dr Doug Lucas has news for you: ‘calcium gets all the credit’, but it is not the whole plan. Also read | Why do women start losing bone strength earlier than they think: Everyday habits silently making it worse
In a July 8, 2025 Instagram post, Dr Lucas challenged the traditional approach to bone health, pointing out why so many people continue losing bone despite taking calcium supplements. "Calcium gets all the credit... but it’s not the magic bullet for strong bones," Dr Lucas shared, adding, "If you’re taking calcium and still losing bone, your body might be missing something else."
To build a skeleton that actually lasts, Dr Lucas broke down a complete strategy covering the critical factors your body might actually be missing:
1. Resistance and impact training
"Lifting, jumping, pushing, pulling: your bones respond to force," Dr Lucas explained in his post. Movement signals your body to rebuild. He stressed that this style of training isn’t optional — it’s essential.
⦿ Pro tip: you don't need a heavy barbell right away. Simple impact exercises, such as heel drops, can stimulate bone growth.
2. Adequate protein
Bones aren't just solid chalky minerals — they are half protein by volume. If you skimp on protein, your body lacks the raw materials it needs to rebuild structure. Dr Lucas recommended aiming for '1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight'.
⦿ Pro tip: start your day with 30 grams of protein right out of the gate — think eggs, Greek yoghurt, or a quick protein shake — to hit your daily targets.
3. Vitamin D, vitamin K and magnesium
Calcium cannot do the heavy lifting alone. Vitamin D, vitamin K, and magnesium work together to help your body absorb calcium, activate it, and actually direct it into your bones, Dr Lucas shared. If you are deficient in even one of these co-factors, calcium can't do its job properly, he added.
⦿ Pro tip: stop guessing. Get targeted lab work done — such as 25(OH)D, RBC magnesium, and a full nutrient panel — before starting a supplement regimen.
4. Smart, targeted supplementation
Taking a random assortment of pills off the drugstore shelf isn't the solution. According to Dr Lucas, a personalised plan built on actual lab results helps you fill nutrient gaps safely without going overboard.
⦿ Pro tip: always test first, then supplement. Over-supplementing can do more harm than good.
5. Hormone support
Hormonal balance plays a foundational role in maintaining bone density as we age. Supporting your hormones works alongside nutrition and physical training to ensure your skeletal system gets the internal cues it needs to stay strong.
It’s time to move past single-nutrient fixes, as Dr Lucas summed up: "It’s time to build bones better — with a complete strategy."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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