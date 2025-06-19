Your daily multivitamin could be doing more harm than good: All you need to know

Health experts opine that the key to maintaining healthy supplements lies in maintaining individualised doses because excessive consumption leads to true perils. When you take more vitamins, minerals, or bioactive compounds than your body requires — often more than the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) or even the tolerable upper intake level (UL) — you are over-supplementing. Taking supplements? This simple mistake could cost you your health.(Image by Pixabay)

The vitamin truth bomb

With the widespread availability of multivitamins, fortified meals and speciality nutraceuticals in today's environment, this can happen with ease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanikka Malhotra, founder of Health Pepper, shared that excessive intake of certain nutrients can lead to toxicity or adverse effects. For example:

Vitamin D: Excess vitamin D intake higher than 4,000 IU daily needs medical oversight because high doses can trigger toxic effects which result in hypercalcemia and kidney complications.

Vitamin B6 : High amounts of intake can result in damage to the nerves but human bodies exceed the RDA level before reaching the established upper limit.

: High amounts of intake can result in damage to the nerves but human bodies exceed the RDA level before reaching the established upper limit. Magnesium: Consuming more than the specified maximum daily dose of 420 mg for men and 350 mg for women may lead to diarrhea, irregular heartbeat along with lowered blood pressure.

Finding the right balance

Start with Food First: A mixture of whole foods constitutes the essential pillar for maintaining proper nutritional health. Consuming whole foods gives you nutrients and fiber together with phytonutrients as well as synergistic compounds which supplements are unable to duplicate. Personalise Your Approach: The dietary requirements of an individual are determined by their age, gender, health, genetics, and lifestyle. Using personalised nutrition techniques to express supplements based on individual profiles optimises benefits and protects against potential risks. Customised supplements may be necessary for athletes, pregnant women, and persons with specific nutritional needs, but the choice must be based on thorough testing rather than conjecture. Know Your Numbers: Consult with a qualified dietician to assess your nutritional status through dietary recall, blood tests, or genetic screening if necessary. This evidence-based approach helps determine if supplementation is needed and at what dose. Read Labels and Stick to Guidelines: Read the supplement facts panel information to determine proper dosage then avoid exceeding UL values unless under doctor supervision. High doses of fat-soluble vitamins and minerals in the body should be avoided since excessive amounts might build up.

Kanikka Malhotra suggested, “Supplements together with nutraceuticals provide valuable assistance during your wellness journey only when you take them in the correct measure. You can use supplementation benefits properly without risks by following the food-first approach along with individualised direction and adhering to guidance restrictions. Always stick to moderation because professional advice along with this practice will protect you best.”

