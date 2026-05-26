Why do women start losing bone strength earlier than they think: Everyday habits silently making it worse

The conventional medical narrative tells women to start worrying about osteoporosis around menopause, framing bone loss as an inevitable consequence of plunging estrogen. While that hormonal shift certainly accelerates the process, it doesn’t initiate it. The ground for frail bones at 60 is actually prepared at 38, driven by a silent, decade-long collapse of muscle mass and metabolic infrastructure. Essentially, nearly half the cohort was actively losing muscle long before perimenopause even began. Bone loss in women can begin much earlier than expected. (Pexel)

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The muscle-bone breakdown pathway In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Malik Chawla, functional medicine practitioner and nutrigenomics researcher, revealed reasons that could be causing women to lose bone strength earlier. Tanya said, “Muscle and bone are deeply connected; they don’t function as separate systems. When the diet is consistently low in protein, which is common among many urban Indian women, the body enters a catabolic state, breaking down its own muscle tissue for amino acids.”

That catabolic state has three direct consequences for bone:

Mechanical unloading: According to Tanya, bone-building cells (osteoblasts) are activated when muscles create stress and pressure on bones during movement. When muscle mass deteriorates, this important stimulus disappears, allowing bone-resorbing cells (osteoclasts) to weaken and break down bone unchecked.