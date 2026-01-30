Maryland doctor explains how strength training can benefit the brain, links muscle mass to brain age

Taking to Instagram on January 30, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, shared that while strength training is usually discussed in the context of muscles and metabolism, “newer research suggests that it may also relate to how the brain ages.”

The importance of strength training in achieving fitness goals and maintaining physical health is rarely understated. However, its benefits may not be limited to the body and extend to the brain as well.

Link between strength training and brain health According to Dr Sood, research into the connection between strength training and brain health includes a study of nearly 1200 healthy middle-aged adults, where researchers used MRI scans and AI models to estimate each person’s brain age.

A person’s brain age was explained by Dr Sood as “how old the brain appeared biologically compared to their actual age.”

The research presented an interesting result. “People with more muscle mass tended to have brains that looked biologically younger,” noted Dr Sood.

The outcome was not dependent on body weight alone, he observed. “Muscle mass showed a stronger relationship with brain age than overall weight or BMI (body mass index).”

“Muscle is metabolically active, helps regulate insulin sensitivity and inflammation, and supports vascular health. All factors that influence the brain over time,” stated Dr Sood.

What likely ages the brain The study also highlighted the risk that visceral fat (the fat that is stored around the organs) poses to brain health. It was linked to brains appearing older, even though subcutaneous fat (which is present just under the skin) does not show the same association.

“This suggests that body composition, not just the number on the scale, may play a role in brain ageing,” stated Dr Sood.

However, he did caution that the study does not prove that building muscles directly makes the brain age in reverse. It only highlights muscles as a modifiable factor that may support long-term brain health, especially as we age.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.