Neurologist explains how excess screentime changes how the brain works: 'Digital fatigue is real...'
If your screentime exceeds normal levels, it is high time to reconsider, otherwise your brain's functioning is set to get altered.
Screens have taken over daily life, whether it is laptops and desktops at work or doomscrolling and binge-watching after logging off. This constant content consumption majorly impacts cognitive performance, affecting nearly every facet of brain function. While yes, digital devices amp up convenience and continuity, the strain they place on the brain may not be worth it. What feels like a quick scroll before bed may seem relaxing, but for your brain, it does the opposite, making it work harder when it should be unwinding.
To gain a clearer understanding of how cognitively detrimental excessive screen time is, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director, Neurology - Yatharth Hospitals. He revealed how digital exposure in the long-term presents a major neurological concern, warning about the constant stimulation. On first glance, this stimulation may keep you occupied and engaged, but over time, it slowly overwhelms your brain, leaving you exhausted instead of feeling refreshed.
He talked about the surge of digital fatigue, “Digital fatigue is real as clinics are seeing more people across age groups, complaining of brain fog, headaches, poor concentration, irritability, and a persistent feeling of mental exhaustion.” The screen-related cognitive complaints are surely alarming.
What is digital fatigue?
It is critical to be able to distinguish between what is digital fatigue and exhaustion.
Dr Bahrani explained, “Digital fatigue is not just feeling tired after scrolling. It is a real neurological overload that affects focus, memory, sleep patterns, and emotional regulation.”
When you are on any device, you are bombarded with multiple stimuli at the same time, from notifications and videos to emails and app switches. However neurologist explained that the brain was meant to be designed for endless information. It impacts the brain so deeply that it changes how it functions, altering how it makes decisions and regulates emotions.
The neurologist broke it down,“This constant ‘attention switching’ exhausts neural circuits responsible for concentration and decision-making. Instead of working deeply, the mind stays in a shallow, reactive state, jumping from one stimulus to another.”
Side effects of excess screentime
It is not just exhaustion that comes with excessive screen use. Did you know the consequences extend to several other aspects of well-being?
The neurologist cautioned that screen time increases cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone. When cortisol remains elevated for prolonged periods, it can adversely affect several bodily functions. Dr Bahrani pointed out that this includes poor memory function, disrupted emotional balance, and weakened immune function. This also helps to explain why heavy screen users usually feel anxious, restless, or mentally drained even when sitting still all day.
The second concern highlighted by the doctor was sleep disruption, which he described as a ‘major’ issue. He explained that prolonged screen exposure, especially at night, interferes with the body's natural sleep cycle, making it harder for the brain to fully rest and recover.
Describing the process, the doctor said, “Blue light from phones and tablets suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals the brain it is time to rest. Late-night scrolling confuses the body clock, delaying deep sleep cycles that the brain uses to repair itself and clear waste proteins.”
Further worsening problems, poor sleep worsens attention, mood, and long-term cognitive health, creating a damaging cycle.
Who is at risk?
The vulnerable groups are children and young adults, as their developing brains adapt to fast-moving digital stimulation, making slower real-world activities like reading, studying, or listening feel boring. The neurologist warned that teachers report shorter attention spans and higher anxiety levels in students tied directly to excessive device use.
Besides these two groups, digital fatigue is also observed in young professionals, especially those with high-screen jobs. Some of the symptoms associated with digital fatigue are: migraines, dry eyes, neck pain, and mental exhaustion. The doctor warned that many report feeling physically exhausted yet mentally overstimulated, unable to relax.
How to fix?
Small daily changes can significantly reduce digital strain. Here are some of the suggestions shared by the neurologist:
- Creating screen-free periods, especially before bedtime, allows melatonin levels to recover naturally.
- Taking short breaks every 30–60 minutes from screens gives attention circuits time to reset.
- Spending time outdoors, walking, and engaging in real conversations helps rebalance overstimulated neural pathways.
- Limit social media scrolling.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
