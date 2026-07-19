France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe looks to get ahead of Lionel Messi in golden boot race
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Still coming to terms with their semi-final heartbreaks, England and France now shift their focus to the World Cup third-place playoff, hoping to end their campaigns on a winning note.
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: England and France will meet in the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, with both sides still hurting from the disappointment of falling short in the semi-finals. England looked on course for the final after taking the lead against Argentina, only to concede twice late in the game and suffer a 2-1 defeat. France, meanwhile, were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Spain in a one-sided contest where they struggled to impose themselves. Despite missing out on the final, there is still plenty at stake, particularly in the race for the Golden Boot. Kylian Mbappé heads into the match level with Lionel Messi on eight goals and has the chance to retain the award he won in 2022. England duo Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane remain in contention with six goals each, while Ousmane Dembélé has scored five. England will also be eager to answer criticism over their defensive approach against Argentina, while France will look to respond after an underwhelming display against Spain....Read More
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Tuchel under scanner!
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: England's approach after taking the lead against Argentina left many scratching their heads. Rather than building on Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute strike, Thomas Tuchel's side retreated deep into their own half, inviting sustained pressure instead of pushing for a decisive second goal. The defensive mindset allowed Argentina to dominate possession, pin England back and repeatedly threaten with crosses and attacks led by Lionel Messi. The cautious tactics ultimately proved costly, as Argentina struck in the 85th minute before snatching the winner deep into stoppage time, turning England's dream of reaching the World Cup final into heartbreak.
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Mbappe looks to get ahead of Messi!
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: France star Kylian Mbappe is tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi with eight goals in the Golden Boot race. Mbappe is the defending winner after also having eight goals in 2022.
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome!
France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup third-place match between France and England.