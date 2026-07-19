France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe looks to get ahead of Lionel Messi in golden boot race

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France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

France vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup: England and France will meet in the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, with both sides still hurting from the disappointment of falling short in the semi-finals. England looked on course for the final after taking the lead against Argentina, only to concede twice late in the game and suffer a 2-1 defeat. France, meanwhile, were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Spain in a one-sided contest where they struggled to impose themselves. Despite missing out on the final, there is still plenty at stake, particularly in the race for the Golden Boot. Kylian Mbappé heads into the match level with Lionel Messi on eight goals and has the chance to retain the award he won in 2022. England duo Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane remain in contention with six goals each, while Ousmane Dembélé has scored five. England will also be eager to answer criticism over their defensive approach against Argentina, while France will look to respond after an underwhelming display against Spain.

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