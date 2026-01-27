AIIMS trained neurologist explains ‘viral nihilist penguin’ behaviour in video actually mirrors this brain disorder

As the internet flooded with interpretations linking the penguin’s behaviour to philosophy and human psychology, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS New Delhi, offered a scientific perspective in his January 27 Instagram post, explaining that such behaviour may resemble symptoms seen in certain neurological conditions.

The clip is from Encounters at the End of the World, a 2007 documentary by German filmmaker Werner Herzog, which shows an Adélie penguin breaking away from its group in Antarctica and walking nearly 70 kilometres towards a mountain range. (Also read: Cardiologist with 20 years of experience shares how a woman’s symptoms dismissed as ‘anxiety’ led to cardiac arrest )

A short, grainy video of a lone penguin waddling away from the ocean towards a towering icy mountain is grabbing attention on social media, amusing and puzzling millions. Widely shared across Instagram, X and YouTube Shorts, the clip shows the penguin , now dubbed the ‘nihilist penguin’, heading inland, away from its colony – seemingly exhibiting behaviour that penguins are not known for.

He explains, “In this viral video, the penguin leaves its group and starts walking towards distant mountains where there is neither water nor food. Something similar is seen in patients with Alzheimer’s as well. This happens because they gradually lose the ability to recognise the way back home. As a result, they become anxious and try to step out of the house in search of something familiar.”

Is it really existential angst, or something more clinical Dr Chawla further adds, “They no longer recognise that they are leaving their own home. Their mind holds only a few faint old memories, and they attempt to move towards places that feel familiar to them. So perhaps the penguin was not facing an existential crisis, nor depression, nor was it trying to harm itself, it’s possible that even its own group had begun to feel unfamiliar.”

Drawing a parallel with human behaviour, he concludes, “In Alzheimer’s, people do not leave their homes because they are troubled or depressed. They step out because their home no longer feels like their own.”

