Doctor shares benefits of creatine that go beyond muscle gains: ‘Showing promise for depression, Alzheimer’s…’

Do you take creatine just to build muscle? You’re not alone - but its benefits go far beyond the gym. This popular supplement, often associated with strength and fitness, is now gaining attention for its surprising impact on brain health. Studies show that creatine may enhance memory, focus, and cognitive performance - and could even play a role in supporting recovery from brain injuries, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. The benefits of creatine go beyond muscle buidling.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Bengaluru neurologist shares the first behavioural signs of Alzheimer's: 'Frequent irritability...'

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is shedding light on the lesser-known benefits of creatine that go beyond just muscle building. In an Instagram video posted on November 9, the physician highlights creatine’s brain-boosting benefits, noting its potential to support conditions like depression and Alzheimer’s.

Benefits of creatine beyond muscle gains

According to Dr Sood, creatine has benefits that go beyond building muscle - it can also boost brain function, supporting memory, focus, and mental energy, especially when you are sleep deprived or stressed. He explains, “It works by giving your brain more fuel, helping you think clearer and learn better.”

The physician points out, “While more research is needed, creatine is showing promise for brain health, memory, and even conditions like depression, Alzheimer's, and recovery from brain injury.”

How to use

Dr Sood outlines the right way to take creatine safely and effectively - “Some follow a loading phase, taking 20 to 25 grams per day for five to seven days before switching to a maintenance dose of three to five grams per day. But research shows that loading isn't necessary. Taking three to five grams daily over time is enough to increase creatine stores and get the benefits.”

The physician highlights that creatine is safe and well tolerated by adults - though some may experience gut issues like bloating or stomach discomfort. This can be easily managed by drinking adequate amounts of water. However, he warns, “There aren't enough studies on its long-term effects in children and adolescents. So, safety for the younger population remains unclear.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.