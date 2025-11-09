California gastroenterologist trained at Harvard shares 7 golden rules for eating out to prevent bloating and discomfort

Eating out is one of life’s simple pleasures - but restaurant meals can sometimes take a toll on your gut. Rich, heavy dishes and hidden ingredients often lead to bloating, discomfort, or sluggish digestion afterwards. However, with a few mindful choices, it’s possible to enjoy your favourite foods without paying the price later. Eating rich and heavy restaurant meals can sometimes upset your stomach.(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has shared seven golden rules for eating out that can support better digestion and gut health. In an Instagram post shared on November 8, the gastroenterologist explains how these simple yet effective tips can improve digestion, reduce bloating and post-meal discomfort, and help prevent sharp sugar spikes after rich restaurant meals.

Skip ultra-processed food

Dr Sethi personally avoids ultra-processed foods like dishes loaded with emulsifiers and additives. He explains that they can disrupt the gut barrier and trigger inflammation.

Lean protein first

The gastroenterologist recommends choosing lean proteins such as grilled chicken, fish, or plant-based options instead of fried or fatty cuts. These are easier to digest and less likely to trigger acid reflux.

Light on the sauce

Dr Sethi advises going easy on the sauce and requesting dressings or sauces on the side to better control portions and avoid unnecessary heaviness. He explains, “I ask for dressings and sauces on the especially creamy or buttery ones. Flavour without the digestive drama.”

Don't skip the veggies

Vegetables are Dr Sethi's holy grail. He highlights that steamed, roasted or even raw vegetables are non-negotiable as they provide plenty of fibres that fuel gut microbes. However, he recommends skipping fried veggies since they can trigger bloating.

Smart carbs

The gastroenterologist recommends opting for smart carbohydrates that do not cause bloating and are gentler on the gut. According to him, “Plain rice, quinoa, or baked potatoes keep things simple. I pass on buttery mashed or cheesy sides that weigh me down.”

Mind the drink

Fizzy drinks, whether regular or diet, can trigger bloating and discomfort. Dr Sethi suggests opting for water or soothing herbal teas instead.

Dessert done right

Dr Sethi suggests skipping the sugar-loaded desserts because they result in sharp blood sugar spikes. Instead, he suggests choosing fruit-based desserts such as berries or sorbets - they satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping blood sugar levels comparatively steady.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.