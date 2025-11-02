AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist recommends 3 drinks for fatty liver disease: ‘They reduce fat, improve digestion’

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a leading cause of liver disease worldwide, with an estimated global incidence of 47 cases per 1,000 population. Globally, it affects approximately 32 percent of the adult population and is a growing health concern. These drinks help improve liver health by reducing fat buildup and enhancing liver enzyme function. (Adobe Stock)

While avoiding alcohol, quitting smoking, and eating a clean diet are quite necessary to protect your liver, there are a few other lifestyle and diet choices that can help, too. Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, lists three drinks he often recommends to his patients with fatty liver disease.

3 gastroenterologist-recommended drinks for fatty liver disease

In the video, shared on November 2, Dr Sethi listed three beverage recommendations for individuals with fatty liver disease. These suggestions are supported by scientific evidence, focusing on drinks that can potentially improve liver health by reducing fat buildup and enhancing liver enzyme function.

Sharing the 3 drinks in the video, Dr Sethi stated, “Three drinks I often recommend to my patients with fatty liver disease. I'm a liver specialist, and the last one is the most overlooked one.”

The gastroenterologist highlighted the benefits of drinking these 3 drinks: beetroot juice, coffee, and green tea. He also emphasised moderation and mindful consumption to maximise the health benefits of each beverage.

1. Green tea

Green tea, according to the gastroenterologist, is rich in catechins like EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), which has been shown to improve liver enzymes and reduce fat buildup in the liver.

2. Coffee

Next, Dr Sethi recommended that those with fatty liver disease drink coffee as it can lower their risk of fatty liver and fibrosis. “Choose organic and skip sugar: a touch of honey, monk fruit, or stevia without erythritol additive is all fine,” he recommends.

3. Beetroot juice

Lastly, according to Dr Sethi, beet juice is packed with betalains that are powerful antioxidants that can protect liver cells and reduce fat accumulation. He recommends, “Drink in moderation so the sugar does not outweigh the benefits.”

