Naturopathic doctor reveals how he helped a 24-year-old reverse early stage fatty liver disease with 5 lifestyle changes

Sadhwik, a 24-year-old IT professional from Bengaluru, complained of stress and fatigue from his busy lifestyle. After an assessment, naturopathic doctor Dr Narendra K Shetty says he found some serious health issues in the patient. His body mass index (BMI) was 27.3 kg/m², and he weighed 79.6 kg, which meant he was overweight. His lab results showed high sugar levels, uric acid, and liver enzymes. This led to a diagnosis of diabetes, high uric acid, and early-stage fatty liver disease - worrying both the man and his father. They were also motivated to make lifestyle changes, and decided to turn to naturopathy, a holistic healing method which focuses on the body’s natural ability to heal itself using methods like diet, yoga, and detoxification. How long does it take to reverse fatty liver naturally?(Adobe Stock)

Dr Shetty, who runs the Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, tells Health Shots about the key lifestyle modifications he suggested for this case.

5 lifestyle changes to reverse early-stage fatty liver disease

"I focused on how lifestyle affects health and created a clear plan. This plan centred on changes to diet, regular exercise, and taking care of mental health. I stressed that following this plan carefully was essential for improving his health," says the doctor.

1. Hydration

The priority was improving hydration. "I told Sadhwik to drink at least 3 litres of water each day to help with dehydration caused by changes in lifestyle and treatment," says the expert. Staying hydrated is important for proper metabolism and detoxification, especially for patients with liver problems.

2. Yoga

"Sadhwik was hesitant to join the 5:30 AM yoga sessions. In these classes, we practised poses like Surya Namaskar, Trikonasana, and Pavanamuktasana, along with detoxifying exercises like Jalaneti (water cleansing) and Kapalabhati (vigorous breathing technique). I explained how a morning routine can boost metabolism and help with mental calmness," said the naturopathic physician. He says that within a few days itself, Sadhwik noticed he had more energy and became more eager to join the evening Pranayama and meditation sessions.

3. Exercise and daily activity

"Sadhwik made exercise an important part of his daily routine. He walked 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily, improving his heart health and increasing weight loss. He also practised Aqua yoga and relaxation programs to support his overall well-being. These activities enhanced his sleep quality, apart from using methods like Yoga Nidra and the Mind Sound Resonance Technique (MSRT)," shares the expert.

4. Grain-free diet

"I introduced a 15-day grain-free diet with probiotics and herbal supplements like milk thistle. This plan aims to detoxify the liver, reduce inflammation, and balance blood sugar levels. I also suggested a three-day juice fast to boost metabolism, support cellular repair, and strengthen immunity," says the doctor.

5. Monitoring and adjustments

"During this journey, I encouraged Sadhwik to monitor his vital signs closely, including his weight, blood sugar, and overall health. In just ten days, he lost 5.1 kg and reduced his body fat percentage from 30.5% to 25.5%. Seeing these changes boosted his confidence," shares the expert.

Follow-up blood tests on day 14 showed good results. “His HbA1c level decreased to 6.7%, SGPT was 112 U/L, and SGOT was 63 U/L. His final weight was 73.2 kg, giving him a 25.1 kg/m² BMI,” says Dr Kumar. Further, he recommended the patient to follow a specific diet plan for the next month to keep up his progress. "I also suggested a follow-up blood test and liver function check in three months to see how well he is doing," he says.

A point to note is that lifestyle change plans to reverse health issues must be tailored to your personal requirement by a health expert, after assessing any contraindications.

How to reduce fatty liver?

Prioritise hydration: Drink clean water daily to support liver function and detoxification. Engage in yoga: Establish a daily routine focusing on detoxification poses and breathing techniques. Adopt a balanced diet: To reduce liver fat, follow a diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods while minimising grains and sugars. Stay active: Incorporate daily exercises, such as walking, yoga, or aerobic activities, to enhance metabolism and overall well-being. Mindful eating: Consider how your body responds to different foods and establish a personalised diet plan. Regular check-ups: Monitor your health through medical check-ups, including liver function and other metrics.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)