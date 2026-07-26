IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: More debuts on the cards as India look to whitewash Zimbabwe
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Punjab Kings wicketkeeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh is the red-hot favourite to make his India debut today.
- 1 Mins agoSikandar Raza vows to bounce back!
- 13 Mins agoIndia should bat again and score 300!
- 43 Mins agoThree-week gap before next India game
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoWhere can this match be watched?
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoHarsh Dubey and Suryansh Shedge!
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoAshok Sharma can find his way back in
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoAakash Chopra on Prabhsimran Singh!
- 1:21 PM IST, July 26Hello and welcome!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India look to win the 3rd and final T20I to whitewash Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club later today. This is the second time in as many days that India are in action. In the second game on Saturday, India posted 219/5. In their response, Zimbabwe floundered big time and lost the contest by 90 runs....Read More
In the previous two games, India handed debuts to fast bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur, and today it could be Prabhsimran Singh’s turn to make his international debut. By the way, Prince Yadav is unlikely to play the third game on account of picking up a hamstring injury in the previous game. He had to leave the field in the middle of his spell.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Sikandar Raza vows to bounce back!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: The Zimbabwe captain has been woefully out of form and that affected the team's show. "The onus is on me to try and get it right because my team needs my runs and bowling, and unfortunately it hasn't been the case in the past two T20 games. I'll try my best to turn it around because the team could do really well with my runs," Raza said after the loss in the second game.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India should bat again and score 300!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Wouldn't that be cool? A good way to lessen the disappointment of the defeats in Ireland and England in the last few weeks. In the last match, they scored 219 but they can do much better. But then these wickets are not like the ones in India, where one hits sixes at will. Still, India should try, if they win the toss and bat first or they are put into bat.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Three-week gap before next India game
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: After this game, India will be in action next on August 15 against Sri Lanka at Galle. The first Test of a two-game rubber. India have been playing non-stop cricket for many months now. Their last Test came against Afghanistan in early June which they won by an innings and 300 runs. But Sri Lanka is going to be a totally different proposition.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Where can this match be watched?
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Unite8 Sports (TV broadcast) and FanCode (Digital). But don't expect a great coverage. But then something is better than nothing. The Harare Sports Club will host this game as well. Three in a row. This is some kind of new trend in Zimbabwe where one type of matches are held at one venue, one after the other.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Harsh Dubey and Suryansh Shedge?
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Are the two other players who haven't played in the ongoing series. They should get a chance today. Shedge in for Shivam Dube and Harsh in for Ravi Bishnoi. Prabhsimran in for Ishan Kishan and Ashok in for Prince. So, there is a possibility of at least four changes for the game today. Let's see what the Indian team management decides to do eventually.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Ashok Sharma can find his way back in
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: The tearaway pacer, who bowled the fastest in the IPL earlier this year, made his debut in the first game but then he was dropped for the next on Saturday. In light of Prince Yadav's hamstring injury, the Gujarat Titans pacer could be brought back in.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Aakash Chopra on Prabhsimran Singh!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: “I am thinking of playing Prabh as well. What’s his mistake? You have selected Prabhsimran Singh, and we have no idea whatsoever when you would select him again. You have won the series,” the former India opener said.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: To our coverage of the third and final game of the series. India look to whitewash Zimbabwe having taken a 2-0 lead. The visitors are likely to hand a few more debuts today, most notably to Prabhsimran Singh. Stay tuned for more updates.