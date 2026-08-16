Iceland Cricket takes aim at England as Bangladesh's first Test win in Australia produces a savage comparison

While Bangladesh celebrated their landmark achievement, Iceland Cricket’s popular social media account spotted an uncomfortable piece of trivia for England. “Fun fact: Bangladesh now have the same number of Test wins in Australia as England do in the last 15 years!” Iceland Cricket posted on X. The number is indeed one apiece.

Bangladesh’s historic Test victory over Australia in Darwin gave the cricketing world plenty to talk about, but Iceland Cricket found a way to turn the result into a brutal dig at England. Bangladesh stunned a full-strength Australian side by nine wickets at the Marrara Oval on Sunday, August 16, registering their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil. Chasing only 57 in the fourth innings, the visitors completed the job for the loss of one wicket to cap one of the biggest victories in their Test history.

England ’s only Test victory in Australia during the last 15 years came during the 2025-26 Ashes, when Ben Stokes’ side defeated Australia by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2025. It ended a staggering 5,468-day wait for an England Test victory Down Under. Before that MCG triumph, England’s previous victory in Australia had come at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2011, when Andrew Strauss’ team completed a famous 3-1 Ashes series victory. That result falls outside the 15-year window referenced by Iceland Cricket.

The comparison makes Iceland Cricket’s dig particularly savage. England are Australia’s oldest Test rivals and travel Down Under for a five-match Ashes series roughly every four years. Yet across the relevant 15-year period, their tally of Test victories in Australia is now identical to that of Bangladesh. Bangladesh, by contrast, had barely been given opportunities to play Test cricket in Australia. Their previous Test tour of the country came all the way back in 2003, when Australia won both matches. The current series, therefore, represents Bangladesh’s first Test visit to Australia in more than two decades.

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They needed just the opening match of the 2026 series to achieve what had eluded them throughout their history. Bangladesh dominated Australia for large portions of the Darwin Test. After bowling the hosts out for 198, the visitors piled up 426, powered by Tanzid Hasan’s century and crucial contributions down the order. Australia improved to 284 in their second innings, with Cameron Green scoring 104, but could only leave Bangladesh a target of 57.

Bangladesh knocked those runs off comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series — and, courtesy of Iceland Cricket, ensured England were dragged into the celebrations for reasons they would probably have preferred to avoid.