‘Hunger to score more runs’: Devdutt Padikkal reveals what drove him to turn maiden Test hundred into towering 167

For the 26-year-old, however, the significance extended well beyond the runs accumulated in Galle. Having spent the last couple of years working towards another opportunity at the Test level, Padikkal admitted that reaching three figures was the fulfilment of something he had repeatedly imagined.

India had resumed on 288 for two after Padikkal had already made his century on the opening day. With rain and a wet outfield delaying the start by almost four hours on Sunday, only 43 overs were possible, but Padikkal continued where he had left off and moved beyond 150 before Sri Lanka finally found a way past him.

Devdutt Padikkal waited more than two years for another opportunity to establish himself in India’s Test side. When it finally arrived, the left-hander did considerably more than merely take it. Padikkal turned his maiden Test hundred into a commanding 167 against Sri Lanka in Galle, providing the centrepiece of India’s first innings as the visitors reached 460 for nine at stumps on a rain-affected second day of the opening Test. His innings contained 15 fours and a six before Prabath Jayasuriya eventually had him stumped by Niroshan Dickwella.

“Yeah, definitely. I’ve dreamt of this moment. For the last two years, I’ve been working really hard to try and make sure that when I get that opportunity, I can do something special like this, and I’m really happy to do that,” Padikkal said at the post-day press conference.

Padikkal explains the hunger behind converting hundreds What made Padikkal’s innings particularly significant was that he did not allow the emotional release of a maiden Test century to become the endpoint of his knock. Having reached the landmark, the India No.3 added another 67 runs, ensuring his first Test hundred developed into the kind of substantial innings that could shape the match. Padikkal explained that he has consciously trained himself to regard the period immediately after reaching three figures as one of the most important phases of an innings.

“I think honestly, it’s just the hunger to score more runs. I just enjoy batting out there, and the moment you get to 100, it’s easy to relax and feel that relief. But it’s important that for me, the next 20-30 balls are the really important phase that I try and make sure that I’m completely focused, completely there.”

For Padikkal, surviving that brief period after a century allows him to effectively reset and begin constructing another innings. “I think when I get past those first 10 balls after 100, I think it makes my job a whole lot easier. And over the years, I’ve seen so many cricketers get big runs, get big hundreds, especially back in Karnataka. So just watching them bat makes me want to do the same.”

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: IND reach 460/9 at stumps on day two after Padikkal's 167 and Jurel's 51

The method served him well in Galle. Padikkal resisted Sri Lanka’s spinners for long periods and pushed India towards a position of strength before Jayasuriya finally ended his stay. Sri Lanka did fight back after taking the second new ball, with India losing wickets regularly during the latter part of the day, but Padikkal’s 167 ensured the visitors already had a sizeable first-innings total on the board.

For a batter trying to turn an opportunity into a long-term claim on India’s No.3 position, the maiden hundred was an important statement. The fact that Padikkal refused to be satisfied with merely reaching 100 made it considerably stronger.