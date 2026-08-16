‘Playing for India is privilege, not pressure’: Dhruv Jurel insists after playing a crucial knock in Galle on day two
The 25-year-old scored a brilliant 51 batting at No.6 on a very tricky pitch at Galle on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.
India batsman Dhruv Jurel played the most important innings on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Sunday. Jurel came in at No.6 and scored a 68-ball 51 at a time when the Sri Lankan spinners were making merry, getting a lot of purchase off the wicket. His 55-run stand with Manav Suthar for the seventh wicket ensured India finished strong at 460/9 after a lengthy rain delay earlier in the day. Only 43 overs could be bowled on the day.
Speaking to the media after the day’s play, Jurel shed light on his innings. Frankly, he appeared quite satisfied with his effort. “So whenever I go in, I just think about what the team needs. So whenever I speak to the captain or the head coach, they always tell me what to do, what the situation is like, so I play accordingly. There is no personal milestone that I look for before batting. I just go there, [having in mind] what the team needs. I try to contribute to the team’s cause,” the wicketkeeper batter said.
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Deep Dive
Jurel had a lucky day today too, as he was dropped on 29 by Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva in the slips. The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was part of the India A team that played in Sri Lanka in June-July. He said the experience from those matches came in handy on Sunday.
Jurel also said that it’s a big privilege to play for India and his efforts on day two will only have meaning if India go on to win this game. “I was just prepared to switch on and switch off, so I was just trying for it. [If there was pressure playing for India] honestly, I'm very grateful that I have the opportunity to represent my country, and whenever I go in, I think this is an opportunity to do something for India, so there is no unnecessary pressure. It’s a privilege that I play for India. It's all about winning the match.”
‘We have to take 20 wickets’
However, Jurel predicted that the Indian bowlers will have to bowl really well to get a result and that, as far as the nature of the pitch is concerned, it will keep on changing depending on the weather. “I think we'll have to bowl long spells like their bowlers [referring to Prabath Jayasuriya and debutant spinner Keshara Nuwantha]. We'll have to be consistent. There's no rocket science. We need to put balls in great areas. That's all. We have to keep it simple and play with determination. If we want to win the match, we need to take those 20 wickets,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More