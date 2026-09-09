Delhi building collapse LIVE: Demolition of structure next to collapsed PG begins; contractor held in Satya Niketan

Investigators are examining construction and repair work carried out at the building, which was being used as a paying guest accommodation for college students. Police are also looking into a rent agreement that reportedly disclaimed liability for the death or injury of tenants.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Tuesday and met the families of students affected by the collapse. She announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for those injured in the incident.

Building owner held

Rescue operations ended on Monday evening after 12 people were rescued from the debris. The owner of the PG, 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, was apprehended in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi and later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Patiala court.

His wife, 75-year-old Urmila Gupta, and son, 52-year-old Mahesh Gupta, were also apprehended and arrested in connection with the case.

Delhi HC seeks accountability

The Delhi High Court took up an urgent PIL filed in connection with the building collapse and sought accountability from government officials.

The development came after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended five officials from its South Zone, including deputy commissioner Rakesh Gupta, in connection with the incident.