LUCKNOW: In his very first season with Uttar Pradesh cricket in 2021, batter Karan Sharma was named captain of the state senior teams in all three formats. He did not disappoint the selectors’ faith and performed well with willow even in red-ball cricket. Karan Sharma aiming to become run-machine for UP

That journey wasn’t a fluke as the right-hand batter showed his mark even in the maiden edition of the UPT20 League in 2023, amassing an incredible 626 runs, winning the tournament’s first Orange Cap and the maiden title for the Kashi Rudras.

His success continued in successive editions of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s league, where Sharma scored over 400 runs. In the latest season of the UPT20 League, Karan cemented his reputation as one of Uttar Pradesh’s most reliable T20 batters by clinching the Orange Cap for the third time, leading Kashi Rudras with both his batting and leadership.

This time, Sharma amassed 361 runs in 11 matches as captain of Kashi Rudras, finishing as the highest run-scorer despite his side falling short in the playoffs against Noida Super Kings. His season included a commanding unbeaten 92 against Gorakhpur Lions, where he smashed four boundaries and nine sixes, and a century (102 off 51 balls) against Noida Super Kings in the league stage.

Beyond the UP T20 League, Sharma has built a solid domestic profile. The 27-year-old right-handed batter made his T20 debut on January 9, 2018, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Vidarbha, scoring 35 off 23 balls.

His domestic record shows versatility across formats: First-class: 24 matches, 1,032 runs at an average of 35.59, including a highest score of 208 against Assam, four centuries, and two fifties. List A: 28 matches, 501 runs at 20.88, with a top score of 83 against Delhi. T20s (domestic): 33 matches, 716 runs at 25.57, strike rate 117.96, including six half-centuries and a best of 79 not out against Manipur.

An opening batter who can also open when required, Sharma combines aggression with situational awareness. His ability to clear the boundary—evident from his nine sixes in a single innings—makes him a dangerous finisher, while his experience allows him to rotate strike and rebuild when needed. Despite personal milestones, he has emphasised team success over individual awards, describing the Orange Cap as a ‘byproduct’ of his focus on helping Kashi Rudras win.

“I love hitting the ball over the boundary ropes and I don’t stop myself whenever I see an opportunity,” said Karan on Tuesday, outlining his future plans for the upcoming domestic season.

“Unlike in the past, I have set a new goal for myself in the upcoming domestic season as this time I want to win at least one trophy for Uttar Pradesh. We have consistently been doing well in all three formats, but somehow missed out to make use of the opportunities,” he said, adding, “I have told myself to be a run machine for Uttar Pradesh across all formats this time.’

He also said that there is a strong need for self belief in Uttar Pradesh cricketers. “We don’t feel that confident in the domestic matches like we play in the UPT20 League. So, I feel that there is a lack of self belief in ourselves, but now we aren’t going to feel downgraded,” said Karan.

“We have a strong line up of youngsters as the UPT20 League has been producing quality players for white-ball cricket and I am sure that these boys will carry their form into the domestic matches too,” he added.