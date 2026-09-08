‘Tax money wasted for Vijay's luxury’: BJP questions ₹6.17 crore allocation for shifting CM's office

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and former minister Nainar Nagendran on Monday criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the alleged allocation of ₹6.17 crore for shifting chief minister Joseph Vijay’s office to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai. Nainar Nagendran questions ₹6.17 crore cost of shifting CM Vijay’s office. (PTI) Nagendran shared an official document, which he claimed was obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The document said that ₹6.17 crore had been allocated for shifting the CMO and carrying out related works. On X, Nagendran alleged that the expenditure amounted to a waste of taxpayers’ money for the chief minister’s “luxury” and personal reasons. He said the RTI disclosure had raised questions about the TVK government’s claim of bringing about political change.

Deep Dive Why did BJP criticize the ₹6.17 crore allocation for shifting CM Vijay's office? What reasons did BJP chief Nainar Nagendran give for objecting to the office relocation expenses? How did Nagendran link the allocation for the Chief Minister's office to farmers' struggles?

“Is the people's tax money being wasted for the luxury of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay? - Condemnation of the TVK government. The colour of the Chief Minister, who came to power saying 'I will bring change, I will do new politics,' has faded in a short time itself through the information that has come out under the Right to Information Act (RTI),” he said. ALSO READ | 'Roll camera, action': Udhayanidhi Stalin takes swipe at CM Vijay after fiery assembly session Nagendran also questioned the decision to spend more than ₹6 crore on shifting the office temporarily when the government had announced plans to build a new Secretariat at a cost of ₹1,200 crore. “Announcing that a new Secretariat will be built at a cost of ₹1,200 crore, why waste so many crores of rupees to shift the office temporarily? When there are already adequate facilities in the Secretariat Fort, in what way is it justified to spend more than Rs. 6 crore to shift the Chief Minister's office for luxury and for his personal reasons?” he added. In a fresh a post on X, Nagendran said, “The Assembly is not your cinema studio, Mr [Vijay]” He accused Vijay of treating the Assembly as a platform for “stacked-up dialogues” and said the people of Tamil Nadu were not there merely to react to political rhetoric.