‘Can’t get up?’ Vijay’s rare gesture towards DMK MLA sparks table-thumping in TN Assembly

The actor-turned-politician, who led his party to a landslide victory in the state assembly election a few months ago, drew attention for this display of political courtesy when he extended a helping hand to Durai Chandrasekhar, an Opposition leader, after DMK MLAs staged a 'dharna' on the floor in front of the Speaker.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s gesture of helping a DMK MLA amid chaos in the state Assembly on Monday caught the attention of social media users and drew reactions from ministers and other members present in the House.

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Helping hand amid ‘dharna’: What happened The DMK MLAs were seeking an opportunity to respond to chief minister Vijay’s speech. After they were denied the chance to speak, the party legislators decided to stage a walkout from the Assembly. However, Thiruvaiyaru DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar remained seated.

When Vijay noticed that Chandrasekhar had not joined the walkout, he asked why the MLA was not leaving with the other DMK leaders, news agency PTI reported. Chandrasekhar replied that he was unable to get up from his seat. Vijay then asked, “What do you mean you can't get up?”

The chief minister subsequently rose from his seat and extended his hand to help Chandrasekhar stand up. The DMK MLA thanked Vijay with folded hands before joining the walkout.

The exchange drew the attention of ministers and other members in the House, who reportedly appreciated Vijay’s gesture by thumping the tables. A purported video of the interaction that surfaced on social media showed Vijay helping Chandrasekhar get up before returning to his seat.