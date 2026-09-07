Chennai, Mounting a blistering attack on the DMK, a combative Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay on Monday targeted it for alleged serious, organised corruption during its regime, prompting a strong and noisy pushback from the opposition party whose members rushed to the well, before eventually staging a walkout of the Assembly. Sparks fly in TN Assembly as CM Vijay cites ED papers to target DMK over serious graft; Oppn party stages walkout after ruckus

Vijay, who had days ago asked the principal opposition party not to "run away" from the House under some pretext on Monday, targeted the DMK's first family over collection of alleged "party fund."

The chief minister, all through speaking in a high-pitched tone and cheered by his desk-thumping Cabinet colleagues and ruling TVK legislators, alleged collection of "party fund," and what he described as "scientific corruption," during the DMK regime, recalling instance as early as from the 1970s.

"Irregularities happen only where the DMK is present, and the DMK will be present only where wrongs occur," he asserted.

He was wrapping up the Assembly debate for grants to the Home department held by him.

Citing Enforcement Directorate documents, the chief minister listed alleged corruption during the previous DMK regime in the municipal administration department and in the state-run liquor behemoth TASMAC.

Relying on such official papers sent to the state government by the Centre, Vijay alleged former chief minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi were cited by the Central agency as among "beneficiaries" in respect of collection of alleged "party funds."

Former Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok were cited by the CM in respect of alleged corruption in state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.

"Dishonest intention; what a great achievement and that is the DMK," the CM asserted again, referring to the central probe agency's papers.

Challenging the DMK, he asked, "is this evidence enough" and condemned the DMK as "corrupt."

Malpractice, fraud, manipulation, abuse of power, organised crime syndicate were the words used by ED on graft during DMK regime which deprecated "dishonest intention," the CM said.

The allegations led to noisy arguments and the main opposition strongly opposed the chief minister's statement and a ruckus ensued.

While the CM listed the allegations, the DMK MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, stood up as a mark of their opposition. They raised slogans, rushed to the well; some sat on the floor and others surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium seeking nod for the LoP to answer.

The Speaker, assuring that an opportunity would be given, asked the MLAs to resume their seats and advised orderly conduct. Eventually, the DMK legislators staged a walk out.

Continuing his attack, Vijay said whenever the treasury benches raised corruption allegations, the main opposition legislators demand evidence but never say that they have not indulged in wrongdoing.

"Only those involved in corruption demand evidence, those who do not indulge in such activities will not bother about accusations," he said.

Vijay initially cited the Sarkaria Commission report of the 1970s over alleged "2.5 per cent corruption in tenders," during the then DMK regime led by M Karunanidhi.

Citing the "Karur gang" reference by the ED over alleged graft in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation , he said "collection" was done from bar owners by them.

Even illegalities were done in an organised manner and alleged that "this was the scientific corruption" during the DMK regime.

Karur is a part of the western "Kongu" region of Tamil Nadu, which is the native turf of Senthilbalaji.

Vijay wondered the outcome if more documents were to be scrutinised as so much was getting disclosed when files related to just two departments were opened.

He assured that the "false, image and false brand," built by the DMK would be shattered by more scrutiny.

Listing iconic leaders CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao he said after such leaders it was himself, Vijay.

He reiterated that he did not aspire for chair and power. His goal was to do good to the people, and pay his debt of gratitude to them.

Last week, during a heated debate on the 4-month old TVK government's handling of the law and order situation in the state, Vijay threw down the gauntlet to the Opposition DMK , asking its members to remain in the House on Monday for his detailed reply to their allegations, rather than stage a walkout.

During the debate, Udhayanidhi had sought to corner the ruling TVK over law and order.

Vijay had assured that he would provide a detailed reply to the allegations raised by the DMK.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.