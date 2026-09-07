'Roll camera, action': Udhayanidhi Stalin takes swipe at CM Vijay after fiery assembly session

Udhayanidhi accused him of delivering dialogues in the assembly with a lack of preparation while responding to the Opposition.

Tamil Nadu witnessed high-voltage political drama on Monday as the ruling TVK and the DMK in the opposition locked horns and traded allegations. Tamil Nadu leader of opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), slammed chief minister C Joseph Vijay over his speech in the assembly.

How did the DMK MLAs respond to the allegations made by CM Vijay during the session?

How did the DMK MLAs respond to the allegations made by CM Vijay during the session?

Why did Udhayanidhi Stalin criticize CM Vijay's performance during the assembly session?

Why did Udhayanidhi Stalin criticize CM Vijay's performance during the assembly session?

What allegations did CM Vijay make against the DMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly?

What allegations did CM Vijay make against the DMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly?

The DMK leader questioned why Vijay took three days to present printouts of Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegations during his reply.

"Why did it take three days to bring printouts of the Enforcement Directorate’s allegations and read them? An answer without answers, blame-shifting, diversion tactics - in short, dummy CM spoke cringe-worthy dialogue in 'Roll Camera, Action' mode, with absolutely no preparation," Udhayanidhi's post read.

Accusing the CM of avoiding the Opposition's response, the leader added, “Instead of hiding again out of fear of hearing the Opposition’s response, prepare well next time. Try to do better!”

Also Read | Sparks fly in TN Assembly as CM Vijay cites ED papers to target DMK over serious graft; Oppn stages walkout after ruckus

What happened in Tamil Nadu Assembly? Udhayanidhi's post on X came after a fiery and tense session of the state assembly on Monday.

Vijay levelled serious allegations of corruption and said that the ED had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds.

The chief minister claimed that the agency had mentioned former CM MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and minister Senthil Balaji in connection with alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.

"The Enforcement Directorate has also accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. The ED mentioned that during the last regime, MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister Senthil Balaji collected money in the name of party funds," Vijay said.

Vijay also mentioned the Sarkaria Commission report and alleged that former chief minister M Karunanidhi had abused his official position.