'Roll camera, action': Udhayanidhi Stalin takes swipe at CM Vijay after fiery assembly session
DMK leader Udhayanidhi accused Tamil Nadu CM Vijayof delivering dialogues in the assembly with a lack of preparation while responding to the Opposition.
Tamil Nadu witnessed high-voltage political drama on Monday as the ruling TVK and the DMK in the opposition locked horns and traded allegations. Tamil Nadu leader of opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), slammed chief minister C Joseph Vijay over his speech in the assembly.
Udhayanidhi accused him of delivering dialogues in the assembly with a lack of preparation while responding to the Opposition.
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Deep Dive
The DMK leader questioned why Vijay took three days to present printouts of Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegations during his reply.
"Why did it take three days to bring printouts of the Enforcement Directorate’s allegations and read them? An answer without answers, blame-shifting, diversion tactics - in short, dummy CM spoke cringe-worthy dialogue in 'Roll Camera, Action' mode, with absolutely no preparation," Udhayanidhi's post read.
Accusing the CM of avoiding the Opposition's response, the leader added, “Instead of hiding again out of fear of hearing the Opposition’s response, prepare well next time. Try to do better!”
Also Read | Sparks fly in TN Assembly as CM Vijay cites ED papers to target DMK over serious graft; Oppn stages walkout after ruckus
What happened in Tamil Nadu Assembly?
Udhayanidhi's post on X came after a fiery and tense session of the state assembly on Monday.
Vijay levelled serious allegations of corruption and said that the ED had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds.
The chief minister claimed that the agency had mentioned former CM MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and minister Senthil Balaji in connection with alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.
"The Enforcement Directorate has also accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. The ED mentioned that during the last regime, MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister Senthil Balaji collected money in the name of party funds," Vijay said.
Vijay also mentioned the Sarkaria Commission report and alleged that former chief minister M Karunanidhi had abused his official position.
Also Read | ‘Can’t get up?’ Vijay’s rare gesture towards DMK MLA sparks table-thumping in TN Assembly
Dharna and a walkout
Tensions flared in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as opposition DMK MLAs staged a dharna on the floor in front of the Speaker, demanding an opportunity to respond to chief minister Vijay's speech.
However, when the Speaker declined to allow them to speak, the leaders decided to stage a walkout.
(with inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More