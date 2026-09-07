Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film crosses ₹100 crore, passes Monday test

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: Mirzapur has become the buzziest release in recent times, proving how popular the show and its characters have become in the last few years. The big-budget film arrived with familiar characters and new faces, becoming the first major experiment of bringing an OTT IP to the big screens. It had a bumper opening and proved to be unstoppable on the first weekend. Let's take a look at how the film performed on its first Monday. Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: The drama stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi.

Has Mirzapur passed the Monday test? For a film without a superstar at its centre, the numbers so far have been amazing at the box office. Ahead of release, most trade experts estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film. But Mirzapur defied those expectations and managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore).

On Saturday, too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its dominance, collecting ₹32 crore. Sunday was huge, as the film earned ₹36 crore. On Monday, Mirzapur The Movie saw an expected dip given its a weekday but still the film managed to remain steady and collected ₹15.50 crore by 10 PM. It is a huge haul for a Monday. This means that Mirzapur The Movie has officially crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India! Its total collection stands at ₹109.25 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version.