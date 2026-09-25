From Jawan to Dhurandhar: 5 high-octane Bollywood action movies on Netflix to get your adrenaline pumping

Looking for a movie that jumps into action? Netflix India offers choices especially if you crave a big Bollywood spectacle. Explosions and big stunts add excitement. The best action movies also give you characters and stories you really care about. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, to Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar series, here are six action movies to stream when you want something entertaining. Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Ranveer Simgh in Dhurandhar. 1. Jawan (2023) Atlee's Jawan gathers a cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone for an action-filled Bollywood movie. Shah Rukh plays Azad, a prison warden who decides to take control and works with a group of prisoners. The story starts with a series of heists and then becomes a bigger battle against corruption and powerful people who have been using the system for their own gain. Vijay Sethupathi plays Kalee, the arms dealer who gets in the way of Azad. The film has all the things you expect from a Shah Rukh action film, like slow-motion entrances, complicated fight scenes and surprising plot turns. There is also an emotional side to the movie especially in the way Azad connects with the women, in his team and the main father-son relationship.

2. Ek Tha Tiger (2012) Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger brought Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together in an espionage thriller that combines action with romance. Salman plays Tiger, a RAW agent sent to Dublin to investigate a scientist suspected of sharing information with Pakistan. During the mission he meets Zoya (Katrina Kaif) who appears to be the scientists caretaker. He soon discovers that she is actually an ISI agent. Things become complicated when Tiger and Zoya fall for each other. The two eventually choose their relationship over the organisations they work for turning themselves into targets for both sides. The film moves through international locations and mixes spy missions, chase sequences and romance. It also introduced the characters and world that would later become the foundation, for Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film went onto have sequels: Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3.

3. An Action Hero (2022) Ayushmann Khurrana plays Maanav, a successful action actor whose life changes after he becomes involved in the death of a politicians brother. He heads to London hoping to stay out of trouble. Bhoora (Jaideep Ahlawat) follows him there looking for revenge. Jaideep brings an intensity to the role while Ayushmann gets to play with the contrast between Maanavs carefully constructed screen persona and his very real fear when things get dangerous. Anirudh Iyer's film takes an approach to the genre. Of simply giving us another larger-than-life hero it asks what happens when someone who makes a living pretending to be an action star suddenly finds himself in a real fight, for survival. The film also takes plenty of shots at celebrity culture sensationalist news coverage and the way public controversies can quickly spiral out of control. It is an action movie. There is a darkly comic edge running through almost everything that happens.

4. Dhoom 2 (2006) If you grew up watching 2000s Bollywood there is a chance Dhoom 2 is already somewhere on your rewatch list. Sanjay Gadhvi's film stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu. Hrithik plays Mr. A, a master thief who uses disguises, clever tricks and elaborate plans to steal priceless artefacts. Abhishek returns as ACP Jai Dixit with Uday Chopra as Ali from previous Dhoom film, as the two attempt to catch him. Aishwarya plays Sunehri, a thief who gets caught between Jai and Mr. A. Their story takes the film across locations including Mumbai and Rio de Janeiro with robberies and chase sequences keeping things moving. Dhoom 2 is unapologetically stylish. The film captures a specific kind of 2000s Bollywood action that still makes the film an entertaining watch. From the music, to action sequences, fashion moments and romance, this movie offers everything and more.