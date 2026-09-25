Vadivelu, who once walked out of Dhanush's 2009 film, to co-star with him in D56: ‘Forces caused misunderstandings’
Dhanush's yet-to-be-titled D 56 will be directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and will also star Preity Mukundhan, Vijay Kumar and SJ Suryah.
In 2008, just a few years after Dhanush debuted in Kollywood, Vadivelu walked out of the film he was shooting, Padikkadhavan. It made news back then, with many wondering if it was just ‘creative differences’ or something more. Dhanush and Vadivelu never starred in a film together, which only fuelled these rumours. Now 18 years later, the duo will share the screen in the yet-to-be-titled D 56.
Vadivelu talks about ‘misunderstandings’ coming in the way of working with Dhanush
D 56 was launched with a grand ceremony in Madurai on Friday. Speaking at the launch, Vadivelu acknowledged that he and Dhanush had never worked together. “After such a long gap, I got the opportunity to work with Dhanush. You might ask why there was such a gap and why we didn’t collaborate,” he said, adding, “It’s because some forces caused misunderstandings. They lit the fuse, they ignited a spark that set things ablaze. They threw a burning torch right between us.”
He then joked that the pooja event looked like a ‘maanaadu’ (public gathering), further fuelling rumours of Dhanush’s political entry. “I didn’t know Dhanush had this many fans. Your blessings are always needed. I am truly overwhelmed by your response. The pooja for Dhanush’s film itself looks like a maanaadu. I can’t even count the cars and the people in the crowd,” said Vadivelu as Dhanush smiled. However, it was clarified that D 56 is not a political film.
Dhanush did not talk much at the launch, stating, “This pooja is happening today with the belief in God in the background and the people in front of me. I don’t want to talk much today. I hope everyone feasts on the keda virundhu (traditional communal meal with mutton) and goes home safely. We’ll meet soon at the Om audio launch.”
When Vadivelu walked out of Dhanush film
Vadivelu was cast for Dhanush’s film Padikkadhavan, directed by Suraj. However, he shot only for two days in 2008 before walking out of the project. Rumours floated about everything from creative differences and ego clashes to an on-set argument that was the boiling point. Vivek replaced Vadivelu in the film, which was eventually released in 2009. The film’s team never confirmed what really happened.
D 56 is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu of Lubber Pandhu-fame. It stars Dhanush and Vadivelu alongside Preity Mukundhan, Vijay Kumar and SJ Suryah. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film’s music. Sithara Entertainments and Primark Productions are producing it. Dhanush also has Om and Thamizh Murugan lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.