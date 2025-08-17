Maareesan OTT release date: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu film

Maareesan, the Tamil film starring actors Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is all set to make its OTT debut. On Sunday, Netflix India revealed that Maareesan will release on the platform on August 22. The film has been directed by Sudheesh Sankar. (Also read: Fahadh Faasil reveals he was offered Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film, but turned it down for this reason) Maareesan stars actors Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu.

Maareesan OTT release

Netflix India shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, “Get in guys, we are going to Thiruvannamalai 🤭🏍️Watch Maareesan on Netflix, out 22 August in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!”

What is Maareesan about?

Maareesan tells the story of Dhaya (Fahadh), a thief, who sets out on a journey with Velayudham (Vadivelu), who has Alzheimer's disease, intending to loot him. However, the trip ends up changing their lives forever. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of the film, whereas Kalaiselvan Sivaji has handled the cinematography. The film received a positive response upon release, with particular praise for the performances.

Actor Kamal Haasan also praised the film. Taking to his X account, he said, "In his post, Kamal said, “Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation.”

He continued, “Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator.”