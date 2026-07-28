Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump during night out, fans can't get enough of her glow
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her filmmaker husband, Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child. She was spotted in Mumbai recently.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first baby. The actor was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai. Fans couldn’t get enough of Samantha’s pregnancy bump and her glow in the videos posted by paparazzi.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump
On Sunday evening, Samantha was spotted out and about in Mumbai. In a video posted by a paparazzo, the actor is seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a lacy cape. She’s seen accompanied by her team, who wait on the sidelines as she poses for pictures. After posing for a few pictures, she gets into her car. With her hair left loose and her makeup soft, the actor is all smiles as she flaunts her baby bump.
Fans gush over Samantha’s pregnancy glow
As soon as Samantha's videos began circulating, her fans couldn’t keep calm. Numerous fans remarked on her pregnant glow, leaving comments such as, “Ohhhh she is backkkkkk with glowwwww,” and “Whatte Pregnancy glow.” One fan even commented in Tamil, “Semma glow (Awesome glow).”
Some fans even left her long notes in the comments, with one of them reading, “Awww @samantharuthprabhuoffl I am sending you my best wishes for a healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery. May you and your baby be blessed with good health and happiness.” An excited fan wrote, “Aahhh mommmmyyy.” Many prayed for her health, “So happy for you dear. Take care of ur health.” And then there were fans who called her, “100Cr box office queen," as Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed ₹100 crore worldwide.
When Samantha commented on losing abs to baby bump
Earlier this month, Samantha posted a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories to bid adieu to her abs. Dressed in a fitted black outfit and cradling a large cushion near her bump, the actor used the song ‘A sprinkle of happiness’ to share how she was feeling. She captioned the story, “My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you,” with an upside-down face emoji, playfully bidding farewell to her abs as she gets ready to embrace motherhood.
After the release of her recent film, Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram in June, Samantha revealed that she was pregnant. She wore a T-shirt and jeans, with her bump clearly visible, while celebrating the film’s success. She later confirmed the news to the press about going on maternity leave soon after taking a break for the last few years due to her myositis diagnosis. Samantha and Raj made their relationship official in December last year at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with a yogic ceremony.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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