Nandini Reddy has a solution for better female representation in Telugu films: ‘Choose which films you make successful’

One complaint that often comes up in Telugu cinema is the representation of women. The discourse last month around Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification in Peddi was deafening. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-driven Maa Inti Bangaaram, which released in the middle of that storm, only put it into sharper focus with the contrast. But this conversation is nothing new. Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in stills from Peddi and Maa Inti Bangaaram.

While Maa Inti Bangaaram isn’t the norm but an exception in Telugu cinema these days, director Nandini Reddy says change in the industry will come only when it first reaches the audience. She also says her film's box-office performance is a reminder to Tollywood that women-led films work.

‘Audience needs to choose what films they make a success’ When I ask Nandini where the change needs to come from to better represent women in Telugu cinema, her answer is quick. Her solution lies with the audience changing first. “I think it needs to come from the audience. From the films they choose to watch, the films they choose to make successful. That itself sends a message which is loud and clear. It’s the biggest harbinger of change,” she says.

“I keep telling women. If you don't like what you’re seeing, then when you see something you like, ensure that other people go and watch it. The audience also has to make the effort to go watch the films they like only in theatres. It’s the only way to get better films,” explains Nandini, adding, “When it starts with the audience, then of course the filmmakers will listen. It’s a business at the end of the day, and you have to listen to the customer.”

‘Barbie did well because women came to the theatres’ Nandini says Maa Inti Bangaaram has brought women back to the theatres because it made them feel seen. “It has put out the question that there is a large section of the audience you’re not catering to. You’re not telling stories that matter to them,” explains the filmmaker, adding, “If you add this crowd to an already existing male audience for male-centric films, imagine the numbers now. The industry keeps saying we lost the audience there. But no, they’re there, waiting.”

The filmmaker also brings up Barbie as an example of how a woman-centric film can do wonders at the box office. “Samantha always said Barbie did so well because the women came out to watch it. And that’s the audience we targeted with Maa Inti Bangaaram. Numbers are numbers, but I think we did something right because women across age groups have turned up at the theatres to have fun,” she rounds off.

Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on June 19 and has since grossed over ₹95 crore worldwide, a record for a female-led Telugu film. Peddi, which was released on June 4, has grossed over ₹340 crore.