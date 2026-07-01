Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu says goodbye to her six-pack as she shows off growing baby bump

From flaunting her abs to showing off her baby bump, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing motherhood with a smile. The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, recently gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump and playfully bid farewell to her six-pack abs. Last month, Samantha confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha flaunts pregnant belly On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

The candid shot is focused on her growing baby bump. She is dressed in a fitted black outfit and cradled a large cushion beside her bump. However, it was her pregnancy belly that took centre stage. She captioned the Story, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you," with an upside-down face emoji, playfully bidding farewell to her abs as she gets ready to embrace motherhood.

The picture appears to have been taken while Samantha was relaxing at home. With a book and a water bottle placed on the table in front of her, the picture captured a moment as the actor took some time to unwind during her pregnancy.

Her light-hearted take on pregnancy struck a chord with fans, who took to social media to share congratulatory wishes, heart emojis, and messages celebrating the mom-to-be.